GEAR-UP: Lincoln County School District to receive a share of $24M

Oregon is receiving $24.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education and two Lincoln County schools will share over a third of those funds.

The funding is to support Oregon GEAR UP — Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. GEAR UP is designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.

Local reaction

Administrators at Waldport High/Middle School and Toledo High School have been notified of the grant funding.

Waldport Principal Amy Skirvin said GEAR UP will support the existing college and career readiness initiatives at Waldport by enhancing the first generation college going students and removing barriers for students and families in the application processes.

“We have support for preparing students for college and helping them graduate, but then they are on their own,” Skirvin said. “We have a gap between high school and college that needs to be filled.”

Skirvin said the GEAR UP monies will allow for the hiring of a GEAR UP site coordinator who is focused on students and their college and career goals.

“Our goal will be to increase our on-time graduation rate and our post-secondary education rate,” said Skirvin. “We are excited to have the support and help form GEAR UP to track our student's post secondary education. We want our students to leave Waldport High School college and career ready.”

Toledo High Principal Brett Belveal said GEAR UP has been incredibly valuable to many schools across the nation.

“I watched how GEAR UP changed the schools' belief systems and inspired students to consider their dreams,” Belveal said of his previous experience with the GEAR UP program. “The opportunity to have a coordinator that can focus specifically with students to determine a positive post high school plan will have a significant impact in Toledo. “

Incoming Toledo principal Chloe Minch echoed Belveal’s positive experience.

“When I was a teacher at Newport Middle School, we were fortunate enough to receive the GEAR UP grant,” Minch said. “Having access to these funds and the wealth of knowledge that GEAR UP provides to participants allowed us to create a college going culture on our campus. I cannot wait to see what GEAR UP will do for our Boomer community.”

LCSD director of Secondary Education and Superintendent candidate Majalise Tolan, said GEAR UP grant funds were very beneficial to District schools in the past.

“Having facilitated a GEAR UP grant at Taft 7-12 and seeing the strong work GEAR UP did at Newport Middle and Newport High School, I am excited to see the Toledo and Waldport schools and communities join in this learning for post-secondary success,” Tolan said. “Principals Brent Belveal and Amy Skirvin collaborated with staff and each other and worked incredibly hard on the GEAR UP grant applications. Their dedication to their students and families through this process was clear and focused.”

How GEAR UP Works

Oregon GEAR UP works with middle and high school students over a period of seven years to provide students sufficient academic preparation, as well as awareness of and assistance with the college-going process in order to achieve their heightened aspirations to pursue education beyond high school. Services and activities include academic tutoring, financial literacy, FAFSA/ORSAA completion, college tours, and parent engagement programs, among others, according to the LCSD.

GEAR UP also works with students in their first year of college to support them through the transition. The work is carried out by staff in school districts in rural communities around the state, with a variety of supports from the central GEAR UP office and the contributions of many community partners.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue the good work of GEAR UP in Oregon,” Oregon GEAR UP Program Director Stephanie Carnahan said. “Our partnerships with rural communities like Waldport and Toledo will make education beyond high school a reality for thousands of additional students.”

Oregon GEAR UP is a federally-funded program designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enroll and succeed in college. For more information, visit oregongearup.org