Read full article on original website
Related
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River
When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
Greater Idaho movement picking up steam as Idaho introduces legislation to begin discussions
House Joint Memorial 1 was introduced to Idaho’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to a KOIN 6 article written by Jashayla Pettigrew on Thursday, Feb. 2. The legislation would start discussions between Oregon and Idaho Legislatures about the Greater Idaho movement, which includes moving 15 eastern counties within the Idaho border.
vincennespbs.org
Planned water shut off in Washington
Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
What are these Creatures on the Oregon Coast?
Hold onto your hats, folks! The Oregon coast is buzzing with excitement over some mysterious creatures that have been washing up on the shore. Have you ever heard of such a thing?
OnlyInYourState
The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic
Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
OnlyInYourState
The Best Seafood In Washington Is Hiding In These 3 Restaurants In The Town Of La Conner
There’s no doubt in our minds that Washington State is home to some of the best seafood on the west coast. And some of the best seafood in Washington can be found in the smallest of coastal towns. If you have yet to visit La Conner, a town situated on the Swinomish Channel in Skagit County, you may want to take a day trip there just to dine at one of the seafood restaurants we will take a look at today.
Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters
Scientists say sea otters have recently become the main prey of wolves. The post Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters appeared first on Talker.
Dinosaur-Era Endangered Fish Washes Up on East Coast Shore
Assateague Island, a 37-mile strip of land along the coast of Maryland and Virginia, was the site of a rare discovery when a dead Atlantic sturgeon washed up on its shore. The fish was spotted by a photographer and naturalist Allen Sklar, who has been visiting the island for 27 years and has only seen two dead sturgeons in that time.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska
Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
California Reservoir Overspills for First Time in Over a Decade After Rain
Lake Cachuma, in Santa Barbara, was 99.7 percent full on February 8 after being only a third full just two months ago.
Lake Powell Before and After the Drought
Lake Powell's water levels have plunged drastically as a result of the southwestern megadrought.
1869 shipwreck of vessel with "checkered past" found in Lake Superior
A 144-foot shipwreck searchers are calling a "Bad Luck Barquentine" was found underwater in Lake Superior more than 150 years after it sank. The ship, a barquentine known as the Nucleus, sank for good on Sept. 14, 1869, but had a "checkered past," said the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in a news release on Wednesday. It sunk twice before the incident that left it underwater in Lake Superior, and in 1854, it rammed and sank another ship in Lake Huron. A barquentine is a type of ship popular in the 1800s with three or more masts that uses a specific style of...
nationalfisherman.com
Search suspended for missing fisherman off Washington
The Coast Guard and other agencies searched Monday for a fisherman who was missing after his two crewmates were rescued from a crab boat in distress Sunday off the coast of Washington near the Willapa Bay entrance. Watchstanders at the Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency Position...
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?
There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
Comments / 0