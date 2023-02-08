ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

Men’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play With Win

Kicking off conference play with a victory is always a good stepping stone for a team. That’s what the No. 11 Ohio State men’s volleyball team accomplished Thursday, knocking off McKendree to improve its record to 8-3 on the season. The Buckeyes took down the Bearcats 3-1 in...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Kevin McGuff Offers Injury Update Ahead Of Indiana Matchup

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said Saturday that he is “cautiously optimistic” regarding forward Rebeka Mikulášiková potentially playing on Monday against Indiana, while guard Jacy Sheldon remains day-to-day. Mikulášiková left in the first quarter of Ohio State’s win over Minnesota on Wednesday due to...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Rotational Inconsistencies Piling Up During Ohio State’s Losing Stretch

Whether head coach Chris Holtmann is trying to find answers to get Ohio State out of its rut, with the team dropping 10 of its last 11 games, or if it has been the nature of how the Buckeyes’ deep roster has shaken out, OSU has seen a level of inconsistency regarding its rotation during the recent stretch.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State’s Losing Streak Extended To Five In 69-63 Loss To Northwestern

Northwestern guards Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer combined to score 38 points while Ohio State was handed its fifth-straight loss, falling 69-63 on Thursday at Value City Arena. Ohio State (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) shot 50.0 percent (24 of 48) from the field and out-rebounded the Wildcats 35-24, but also...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

No. 13 Ohio State Back In Win Column With 93-63 Blowout Of Minnesota

No. 13 Ohio State (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten) saw a return to form on Wednesday against Minnesota (9-15, 2-11), picking up a comfortable 93-63 win over the Gophers. Ohio State had one of its best shooting performances of the season, finishing 54.7 percent (35 of 64) from the field, with guard Taylor Mikesell connecting on all six of her three-point attempts.
COLUMBUS, OH

