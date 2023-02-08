Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
buckeyesports.com
Men’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play With Win
Kicking off conference play with a victory is always a good stepping stone for a team. That’s what the No. 11 Ohio State men’s volleyball team accomplished Thursday, knocking off McKendree to improve its record to 8-3 on the season. The Buckeyes took down the Bearcats 3-1 in...
buckeyesports.com
Kevin McGuff Offers Injury Update Ahead Of Indiana Matchup
Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said Saturday that he is “cautiously optimistic” regarding forward Rebeka Mikulášiková potentially playing on Monday against Indiana, while guard Jacy Sheldon remains day-to-day. Mikulášiková left in the first quarter of Ohio State’s win over Minnesota on Wednesday due to...
buckeyesports.com
Rotational Inconsistencies Piling Up During Ohio State’s Losing Stretch
Whether head coach Chris Holtmann is trying to find answers to get Ohio State out of its rut, with the team dropping 10 of its last 11 games, or if it has been the nature of how the Buckeyes’ deep roster has shaken out, OSU has seen a level of inconsistency regarding its rotation during the recent stretch.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State’s Losing Streak Extended To Five In 69-63 Loss To Northwestern
Northwestern guards Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer combined to score 38 points while Ohio State was handed its fifth-straight loss, falling 69-63 on Thursday at Value City Arena. Ohio State (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) shot 50.0 percent (24 of 48) from the field and out-rebounded the Wildcats 35-24, but also...
buckeyesports.com
Holtmann Encouraged By Ohio State’s Energy But Points To Several Areas Of Needed Improvement After Loss To Northwestern
During the recent stretch, in which Ohio State has lost 10 of its last 11 games, head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Zed Key have touched on the need to start games with more “bite and fight.”. The Buckeyes did just that against Northwestern, as players dove for loose...
buckeyesports.com
No. 13 Ohio State Back In Win Column With 93-63 Blowout Of Minnesota
No. 13 Ohio State (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten) saw a return to form on Wednesday against Minnesota (9-15, 2-11), picking up a comfortable 93-63 win over the Gophers. Ohio State had one of its best shooting performances of the season, finishing 54.7 percent (35 of 64) from the field, with guard Taylor Mikesell connecting on all six of her three-point attempts.
buckeyesports.com
Former Ohio State Football Players Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint Found Not Guilty Of Rape, Kidnapping Charges
Former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were found not guilty on charges of rape and kidnapping by a Franklin County jury on Thursday following a three-day trial. Riep and Wint, both 24, were arrested and charged twin two counts of rape and on count of kidnapping...
Comments / 0