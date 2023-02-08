Wisconsin vs. Penn State: How to watch, odds, picks, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

The Big Ten’s two 5-7 teams in Wisconsin and Penn State face off Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Penn State

Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania

Channel: Big Ten Network

Vegas odds

Penn State is a 4.5-point favorite over Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to VegasInsider. The over-under is set at 126.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Penn State

Win probability (for Penn State): 71.3%

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Penn State 66, Wisconsin 61

Win probability (for Pen State): 68%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Like ESPN, KenPom projects that Penn State comes away with a victory Wednesday over Wisconsin.

More on Wisconsin vs. Penn State

Both Penn State and Wisconsin enter Wednesday’s game coming off losses over the weekend. Penn State fell in disappointing fashion to Nebraska at home. The Huskers jumped out a nine-point halftime lead and would later win the game by the same margin at 72-63.

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett is a stat stuffer who impacts the game in so many ways. He is averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists on the season with a 50.9% shooting percentage. Pickett is fourth in the country in assists per game. He scored 15 points against Nebraska.

Wisconsin lost for the second time this season to on Sunday, marking the first time since the 1995-96 season the Wildcats have swept the Badgers during the season. The Badgers were down three points with just a few seconds remaining when Northwestern committed a tactical foul to send Wisconsin to the line. Max Klesmit made the first then missed the second but the Wildcats got the rebound to win.