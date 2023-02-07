ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

californiaexaminer.net

First Officer Involved In Nichols Arrest Is Charged With Violence In Prison

Years before Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on January 7, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate while he was working at a county prison. The incident occurred at the same time as the deadly confrontation that occurred on January 7.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

Memphis police had no policy on foot chases before Tyre Nichols’ death

Foot chases have long been a routine and accepted part of what police officers do: When someone runs from an officer, the officer takes off after them. These chases can end catastrophically, with confrontations in which suspects are more likely than police officers to be injured or killed, research finds. In Memphis last month, police officers chased Tyre Nichols on foot following a traffic stop, then beat him to death when they caught him. Five officers were charged with second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Family of woman killed by MPD officers in 2021 files lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a woman killed by Memphis officers has filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that she died due to the department's failure to properly hire, train and review its officers. Kayla Lucas was shot and killed by a Memphis cop in December of 2021....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Commissioner shares outrage over 201 Poplar conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Run-down. Short-staffed. And more dangerous than the most notorious jail in the country. The Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar in Downtown Memphis surpassed Rikers Island last year in the percentage of inmates who died in custody. The county jail is a pre-trial facility. The 2,300...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Business break in reported in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said a business was broken into in North Memphis. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 2200 block of Chelsea. When they arrived, officers were advised that the suspects forced their way into the business. An employee told officers that money, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Officer who used Taser on Tyre Nichols lied in statements, records allege

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Preston Hemphill, the sixth Memphis police officer fired in the Tyre Nichols investigation, lied in his statements after the deadly traffic stop, according to records submitted to the state. In files submitted after a disciplinary hearing, Hemphill admitted that while Nichols was pulled over for allegedly driving recklessly at high speed, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s help to find suspects

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. —Suspects sought after shooting leaves one dead and another injured. According to a news release from Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett, on Friday February 10 at approximately 9:40 pm., deputies were dispatched regarding a call that “someone was shooting at son’s car.” The shooting suspects were described as driving an older model gray Dodge Charger.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented […]
CLEVELAND, MS
Bossip

Oink Boys: Lying Memphis Cop Preston Hemphill Drew His Gun On Tyre Nichols On Sight, Also Possessed Unauthorized “Personal” Handcuffs

The Memphis police officers who murdered Tyre Nichols are really the bottom of the barrel when it comes to boys in blue and that’s saying a lot when you consider the long history of abusive policing in America. Each and every day we get new details that deepen the depths of their despicable depravity. Today is no different.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest. According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting in Whitehaven that leaves a juvenile dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that leaves a juvenile dead. MPD responded to a shooting call on Kirkwood road at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 10. Officers say when they arrived, they found a juvenile victim. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical...
MEMPHIS, TN

