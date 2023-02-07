Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Related
Amid cries feds investigate MPD, FOX13 examines what that would look like
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a call for federal oversight of the Memphis Police Department after a request was made by the family of Tyre Nichols in a letter to the United Nations. But what would federal oversight mean on our streets?. Amid deafening calls for justice and national...
californiaexaminer.net
First Officer Involved In Nichols Arrest Is Charged With Violence In Prison
Years before Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on January 7, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate while he was working at a county prison. The incident occurred at the same time as the deadly confrontation that occurred on January 7.
Attorneys file 'Urgent Appeal' with United Nations on behalf of Tyre Nichols' family
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols have joined with international legal counsel to file an ‘Urgent Appeal’ with the United Nations. According to a news release from Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, the appeal requests “urgent action regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing of Tyre Nichols.”
Memphis police had no policy on foot chases before Tyre Nichols’ death
Foot chases have long been a routine and accepted part of what police officers do: When someone runs from an officer, the officer takes off after them. These chases can end catastrophically, with confrontations in which suspects are more likely than police officers to be injured or killed, research finds. In Memphis last month, police officers chased Tyre Nichols on foot following a traffic stop, then beat him to death when they caught him. Five officers were charged with second-degree murder.
localmemphis.com
Family of woman killed by MPD officers in 2021 files lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a woman killed by Memphis officers has filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that she died due to the department's failure to properly hire, train and review its officers. Kayla Lucas was shot and killed by a Memphis cop in December of 2021....
Memphis Fire Department workers appeal termination
News 2's sister station, WREG, has learned three fired Memphis firefighters who responded to the scene the night of Tyre Nichols' death are appealing their termination to the city of Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commissioner shares outrage over 201 Poplar conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Run-down. Short-staffed. And more dangerous than the most notorious jail in the country. The Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar in Downtown Memphis surpassed Rikers Island last year in the percentage of inmates who died in custody. The county jail is a pre-trial facility. The 2,300...
Business break in reported in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they said a business was broken into in North Memphis. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 2200 block of Chelsea. When they arrived, officers were advised that the suspects forced their way into the business. An employee told officers that money, […]
Officer who used Taser on Tyre Nichols lied in statements, records allege
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Preston Hemphill, the sixth Memphis police officer fired in the Tyre Nichols investigation, lied in his statements after the deadly traffic stop, according to records submitted to the state. In files submitted after a disciplinary hearing, Hemphill admitted that while Nichols was pulled over for allegedly driving recklessly at high speed, […]
Carjacking arrest: grandmother and 7-year-old held at gunpoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother and her 7-year-old granddaughter were the latest victims of a Memphis carjacking. According to police 18-year-old, Tkai Gardner carjacked the two victims Thursday at the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road. The affidavit reads that someone asked the woman to use her cellphone...
WBBJ
Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s help to find suspects
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. —Suspects sought after shooting leaves one dead and another injured. According to a news release from Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett, on Friday February 10 at approximately 9:40 pm., deputies were dispatched regarding a call that “someone was shooting at son’s car.” The shooting suspects were described as driving an older model gray Dodge Charger.
Albany Herald
'A recipe for disaster.' Deadly encounter in Memphis comes at a critical time in American policing
Since the night Tyre Nichols was kicked, pepper-sprayed, punched and struck with a baton by Memphis police officers, six cops have been fired and five of them charged with murder. Seven others face internal disciplinary charges. Nichols died three days after the January 7 traffic stop and subsequent fatal encounter...
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented […]
Oink Boys: Lying Memphis Cop Preston Hemphill Drew His Gun On Tyre Nichols On Sight, Also Possessed Unauthorized “Personal” Handcuffs
The Memphis police officers who murdered Tyre Nichols are really the bottom of the barrel when it comes to boys in blue and that’s saying a lot when you consider the long history of abusive policing in America. Each and every day we get new details that deepen the depths of their despicable depravity. Today is no different.
Fentanyl-laced drugs linked to cartels coming into Tennessee, officials say
Thanks to a multi-agency investigation, just over 103 pounds of fentanyl-laced drugs were taken off the streets and two Californians were arrested in Murfreesboro last weekend.
Memphis police officer lied in statements about Tyre Nichols incident, police documents say
Another of the Memphis officers involved in the traffic stop of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died days after being viciously beaten by police last month, lied in statements to investigators about the incident, a police document claims.
13 more Memphis police officers face discipline related to Tyre Nichols’ death
The administrative carnage within the Memphis Police Department continues as it pertains to the public relations fallout following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols. More than a dozen Memphis cops reportedly face disciplinary action from either the department, an investigative state agency, or from the U.S. Department of...
actionnews5.com
Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest. According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting in Whitehaven that leaves a juvenile dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that leaves a juvenile dead. MPD responded to a shooting call on Kirkwood road at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 10. Officers say when they arrived, they found a juvenile victim. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical...
Comments / 3