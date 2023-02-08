ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Hockey Game #29: Michigan 4, Michigan State 2

**GOING TO BE A LITTLE SHORTER TONIGHT DUE TO THE WATCHALONG**. What just happened (TL;DR): Michigan played two hockey games on Friday night. One: before the refs lost control and fights broke out; Two: after the game went off the rails and players were ejected, DQ’d, and penalties abounded. Michigan dominated Michigan State in the first period and were in control up the “The Incidents.” Afterwards, it was basically just a matter of hanging on and getting to the end. They dragged themselves across the line and beat Michigan State, gaining the three points.
EAST LANSING, MI
2023 Michigan Softball Season Preview: (Just Like) Starting Over

Michigan Softball's 2023 season kicked off last night with a 2-1 extra innings defeat to USF in Florida, before their slate of weekend games beginning this afternoon. A new season upon us means it's time for another Michigan Softball season preview, which I held off on running until today because I wanted to get a peak at the lineup from last night. The reasoning behind that decision is there is so much uncertainty with this squad, so many new faces and not the least of which being in the dugout. With Carol Hutchins retiring, Bonnie Tholl is beginning her tenure as head coach of Michigan Softball, and she presides over a roster that saw the majority of its batting order depart in the offseason, as well as both pitchers who logged the vast majority of innings. Several new transfers are in as well as a six player recruiting class, so this is going to have a very different feel of a season than a year ago. Today we'll break it all down:
ANN ARBOR, MI
Hoops Preview: Indiana 2022-23, Part One

#52 Michigan (14-10) vs #21 Indiana (17-7) Okay: win this one and we will start glancing towards the bubble. Michigan has won three straight for the first time since it was cupcake season early in the year, and while none of the teams Michigan has recently defeated are, you know, good, Michigan's handled their business. Now it's Indiana, which is solidly in the tournament despite the same conference record as Michigan thanks to nonconference wins over Xavier and UNC plus recent wins over Purdue and Rutgers in conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI

