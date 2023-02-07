Cedar Heights Construction To Start Next Week

CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has announced starting on Feb. 15 that Cedar Heights Road between Atwater Avenue and Lynwood Avenue will be under construction for road and utility improvements.

Work will be done weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the project has an estimated completion time of Aug. 24, 2023.

“We as that residents proceed with caution and plan extra time when traveling the area,” the notice of construction published by the Department of Public Service said. “There will be delays and access to residences will be maintained, so please plan ahead. Drivers are encouraged to use extra care when traveling in the construction area. The road will be closed for through traffic but will remain open for local residents.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation and patience during this project.”

The contract was awarded to Darby Creek Excavating. Residents with questions or concerns should contact Mike Cottrell at 614-206-2852 or the Public Service office at 740-477-8600.