Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Related
oklahoma Sooner
No. 1 OU Run Rules No. 17/14 Stanford
IRVINE, Calif. — No. 1 Oklahoma collected its second ranked victory in its first three games with a 10-1, six-inning win over No. 17/14 Stanford Friday night. Redshirt senior Haley Lee highlighted the run-rule victory, hitting the walk-off home run, OU's first blast of the season, in the sixth inning. Lee finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Junior All-American Tiare Jennings chipped in a perfect 3-for-3 night with two RBIs while fellow junior Alyssa Brito brought in three runs on a bases-clearing double in the fifth.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls To Memphis
NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell to Memphis, 4-3, Friday night at the Headington Family Tennis Center. The match started with a clinched doubles point by the Tigers. Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter grabbed the 6-3 win on court three over Pau Fanlo and Pablo Alemany, but Memphis answered. Harry Rock and Conor Gannon prevailed over OU's Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson at the No. 2 spot, taking the match 6-4. To secure the opening point, Memphis' top-court pair David Stevenson and Oscar Cutting defeated Luis Alvarez and Siphos Montsi, 6-3.
oklahoma Sooner
No. 1 Oklahoma Set for Top-25 Showdown at Metroplex Challenge
NORMAN – The top-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team is headed south of the Red River for its second podium meet of the season when it travels to Fort Worth, Texas, for the annual Metroplex Challenge on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT inside the Fort Worth Convention Center. The top-25 quad meet will also feature a pair of SEC opponents in No. 11 Alabama and No. 16 Arkansas, and No. 24 Stanford from the Pac-12. "We are always excited to compete in Fort Worth in front of a big crowd and the opportunity to be on podium is just another plus," OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. "It's obvious that (No. 16) Arkansas, (No. 11) Alabama and (No. 24) Stanford have all been having breakout seasons. Alabama coming off the Auburn win and Arkansas bringing Florida to the wire last week. Stanford looked polished and strong out of the gate in Las Vegas. This competition should be one of the greatest Metroplex Challenges yet."
oklahoma Sooner
OU Drops Battle To No. 5 Georgia
SEATTLE, Wash. - The No. 15 Oklahoma women's tennis team fell 5-2 to No. 5 Georgia in the quarterfinals of the ITA National Indoor championships on Saturday. Georgia came out strong in doubles and claimed the opening point. No. 16 Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth took court two against Mell Reasco and Meg Kowalski, 6-1, but UGA answered with a court-three win from Ania Hertel and Anastasiia Lopata over Julia Garcia Ruiz and Dana Guzman, 6-1.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sweep Opening Day
IRVINE, Calif. — The No. 1 Oklahoma softball team swept two games on opening day of the 2023 season at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine. OU started the day with a 4-0 shutout of No. 16/19 Duke powered by a two-way performance from pitcher Jordy Bahl. The sophomore struck out eight in a complete-game, four-hit performance and chipped in an RBI double at the plate. A 2-for-3, one RBI performance from senior captain Grace Lyons and 2-for-2, one RBI Sooner debut for redshirt senior Haley Lee contributed to the win.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls to No. 9/8 Kansas
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its second 2023 meeting with No. 9/8 Kansas 78-55 at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday afternoon. Jalen Hill led the Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and pulled down five boards. Otega Oweh received his second consecutive start and reached double figures, scoring 11 points. Grant Sherfield tallied the first five points of the game and finished with 10 points.
oklahoma Sooner
No. 1 vs. No. 2 Showdown Set for Tri-Meet Saturday Night
No. 2 Oklahoma looks to extend its unbeaten streak at McCasland Field House Saturday night when it plays host to No. 1 Stanford and No. 11 William & Mary. The Sooners have not lost inside McCasland Field House since 2007. The showdown will begin with team introductions at 5:45 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
College Football World Reacts To SEC's Texas, Oklahoma Announcement
Texas and Oklahoma are officially off to the SEC in 2024. The conference confirmed on Thursday that the two high-profile universities will enter their new league one year earlier than expected. This decision comes after the Big 12 and its television partners reportedly reached an early exit ...
oklahoma Sooner
Williams Breaks School Record in Chicago
NORMAN, Okla – The University of Oklahoma track and field team concluded its first day of competition at the Windy City Invitational in Chicago, Ill., and the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. At Clemson, OU competed in the men's 400-meter dash with Zarik Brown crossing the finish line...
Oklahoma football: Mount Rushmore 10 of Sooner GOATS of modern era
When you go about the highly arduous task of not just identifying but ranking the greatest players of all time to wear the Oklahoma football uniform, the problem is where to cut if off. In fact, when you’re talking about a program that is a blue-blood national power like Oklahoma...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops Hosts No. 9/8 Kansas on Saturday
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball hosts No. 9/8 Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tip is at noon inside Lloyd Noble Center. Saturday's game against the Jayhawks will be broadcast on CBS with Tom McCarthy, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Take Down No. 4 Duke To Advance
SEATTLE, Wash. - The No. 15 Oklahoma women's tennis team defeated fourth-seeded Duke, 4-2, in the first round of the ITA National Indoor championships on Friday night in Seattle. Freshman Julia Garcia Ruiz and junior Dana Guzman set the tone in doubles on court three, shutting out Emma Jackson and...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Returns To ITA National Indoors
NORMAN - The No. 15 Oklahoma women's tennis team will head back to the ITA National Indoor Championships for the second time in program history, Feb. 10-13 in Seattle, Wash., at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Sooners face No. 4 Duke at 2 p.m. CT in the first round. Should...
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Falls 21-12 to No. 15 North Dakota State
Oklahoma fell 21-12 to No. 15 North Dakota State on Friday night. The Sooners (8-7, 1-5 Big 12) won three of the final five bouts but the Jackrabbits (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) secured the dual victory after a loss in the 133-pound bout. Claiming the advantage early in the 174-pound...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Split Competition in Illinois and South Carolina
NORMAN, Okla. - The University of Oklahoma track and field team travels to Chicago, Ill., for the Wisconsin Windy City Invitational, Feb 10-11. In addition, a limited squad heads to Clemson S.C., for the Tiger Paw Invitational, Feb. 10-11. In Chicago, the meet is slated to begin with field events at 2 p.m. CT on Friday with running events starting at 3:35 p.m. CT. On Saturday, all events will start at 12:40 p.m. CT. Live stream will be available on Saturday and live results can be found here.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Set for Two Top-20 Duals in the Dakotas
The Oklahoma Sooners head to the Dakotas for a pair of top-20 matchups vs. No. 15 North Dakota State and No. 16 South Dakota State this weekend. The NDSU dual will begin at 7 p.m. CT Friday, as the showdown with the Jackrabbits starts at 1 p.m. CT Sunday. Friday night's matchup will be streamed on NDSU All-Access, and Sunday's dual vs. South Dakota State will be available on Flo.
An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2
Imagine paying $10 to go watch your local high school’s basketball team play… Only for them to hold the ball the whole game, and you can count on one hand how many shots they took. I would’ve demanded a refund. In high school basketball, they don’t use a shot clock, so teams can literally just play four corners all night long, and could literally just pass the ball all game without taking a shot if they wanted to. Of course, […] The post An Oklahoma High School Basketball Game Ended With A Whopping Score Of 4-2 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
USC football: 6 Southern California recruiting targets Trojans should prioritize
If the Trojans lock down these six prospects, they'll almost certainly walk away with a top ten class in 2024
KETV.com
A high school basketball game ended with an unusual 4-2 final score. Here's what happened
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Two high school boys' basketball teams in Oklahoma finished a game with a 4-2 score on Tuesday after one of the teams implemented a stall strategy. The game was between Weatherford and Anadarko high schools near Oklahoma City, sister station KOCO reported. "Eagles win the offensive...
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
Comments / 1