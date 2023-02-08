Waunakee American Legion announces Badger Boys State selections

American Legion Post 360 has announced the selections to attend Badger Boys State.

Each year American Legion Post 360, Waunakee, interviews several boys and sponsors to juniors and alternates to attend Badger Boys State (BSS). This year four candidates were interviewed on Jan. 24. All four boys will be able to attend.

The first session was in 1939 at St. John’s Military Academy and later moved to Ripon College in 1941.

This year it will be at UW-Eau Claire. BBS is a week-long program at UW- Eau Claire campus, to teach high-school students leadership and the workings of government. The program hosts approximately 860 students (called citizens while attending the program) and over 100 volunteer staff members.

During the week, a mock government is created as citizens elect leaders in 27 cities, eight counties, and a “51st state" that encompasses the entire program.

Previous BBS Alumni include Scott Walker, Scott McCallum and Martin Schreiber.