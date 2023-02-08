Read full article on original website
Related
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
Adding this ingredient to your cup of coffee may provide anti-inflammatory benefits
A combo of proteins and antioxidants can help combat inflammation.
Alert: Massive Sunscreen Recall Due to Cancer Causing Ingredients
February might not be the time that you are thinking about sunscreen in new York State, but over the last 20 years, sunscreen has become a much-needed necessity for some. There is one company that has added items to their voluntary recall of sunscreen items. What is the product that...
studyfinds.org
Common chemical in shampoo and soap sends women’s risk of diabetes skyrocketing
WASHINGTON — A common chemical in personal hygiene products like soap and shampoo can raise a woman’s risk of developing diabetes by over 60 percent, new research reveals. Researchers from the University of Michigan say those with higher levels of phthalates in their urine are 30 to 63 percent more likely to develop the metabolic disease.
Collagen rich foods - research reveals delay of skin aging process
Collagen is the key to plump, youthful, glowing skin, beautiful locks, and also bone and joint health. Already from the middle of the second decade of life, the body's own production of collagen continuously decreases.
Which vitamins may help combat fatigue and boost energy, according to dietitians
Certain vitamins, like B vitamins or vitamin D, may be able to help alleviate feeling tired or fatigued, especially for those who are deficient.
Colgate-Palmolive recalls 4.9M cleaners over bacteria risk
Millions of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products were recalled due to a exposure risk to bacteria, according to a warning notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Baby talk could help spot autism years before symptoms begin: study
Children with ASD have problems with communicating, social interaction and are prone to repetitive behaviors. The post Baby talk could help spot autism years before symptoms begin: study appeared first on Talker.
Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes
Phthalates are even added to fragrances to help the scent last longer on the skin. The post Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes appeared first on Talker.
The anti-inflammatory drug that could reverse the aging process
Scientists knew they could rejuvenate old blood via infusion. Now researchers from Columbia University in New York might have found a way to refresh old blood without taking it from other people.
boldsky.com
Peppermint Oil For Hair: How To Use It For Long Thick Hair?
Known as a hybrid mint, peppermint is the result of cross-pollination between spearmint and watermint. Peppermint essential oil is extracted from the leaves of the peppermint plant and is used in a variety of ways. Peppermint oil is used in a variety of ways. For example, it can be used...
Eye drops have been linked to death and vision loss in a multi-state bacterial outbreak. An eye doctor recommends 3 steps to make sure your eye drops are safe.
EzriCare Artificial Tears were recalled after they were linked to a drug-resistant bacteria in 55 people. Here's how to know if your drops are safe.
Freethink
Scientists have discovered how to make almost any vaccine more potent
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. Northwestern University researchers have found that they can supercharge cancer vaccines simply by structuring their ingredients in a precise...
Easy Hack for Cleaning Veggies Effectively Gets Rid of Bugs and Insect Eggs
If you aren't washing them this way, you're likely eating bugs.
Colgate Palmolive issues recall due to potential bacteria exposure
3D render illustration of colorful bacteriaPhoto byCanva Pro. In a time when cleaning and disinfecting has become so important, we were surprised when an alert was issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission indicating that nearly 4.9 million bottles of their very popular multi-purpose cleaner, Fabuloso, that were made and sold in the United States and around 56,000 in Canada, were being voluntarily recalled. The main concern was the bottles were found to be short on a minimum level of an added preservative which could lead to bacterial growth, which is not something you want in your cleaners. The affected bottles were produced between December 14th, 2022, to January 23rd, 2023. They have since corrected the manufacturing issue and have reported that about 3.8 million bottles were not released for sale.
Bindle water bottles could pose risk of lead poisoning: report
A popular brand of insulated bottle poses a risk of lead poisoning, according to Consumer Reports.In its tests of the product, Consumer Reports found that the Bindle bottle could expose users to "extremely high" levels of lead. The advocacy group also said some bottles contained bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical known to cause fertility problems and some kinds of cancers. Bindle markets the product as BPA-free. Bindle calls its water jug a "sip and stash" bottle, with an upper compartment that holds a liquid and a bottom section suitable for storing snacks, keys or other personal items. Consumer Reports said it found...
Education may be the best way to protect against cognitive decline, new research suggests
A handful of factors, such as education, income and job type, may increase the likelihood that people in their mid-50s will still be mentally sharp, a new study finds. An analysis of data from more than 7,000 U.S. adults showed that these factors could explain nearly 40% of the differences in the amount of cognitive ability people had lost by age 54. Education, in particular whether a person had finished college, made the biggest difference in cognitive abilities such as memory, judgment and focus, Ohio State University scientists reported Wednesday in a scientific journal.
Freethink
New evidence that teeth can fill their own cavities
Pretty much anyone can do a disturbingly accurate imitation of the sound of a dentists’s drill at varying speeds as it prepares a tooth cavity for filling. It’s not an experience most people savor, and it takes a special kind of person to choose to spend eight hours a day — except Wednesdays — inside other people’s mouths.
Health Benefits of Evening Primrose Oil
Evening primrose oil is a supplement made from the seeds of the evening primrose plant. Rich in omega-6 fatty acids, the supplement may help several conditions.
Comments / 0