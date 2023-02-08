ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
Peppermint Oil For Hair: How To Use It For Long Thick Hair?

Known as a hybrid mint, peppermint is the result of cross-pollination between spearmint and watermint. Peppermint essential oil is extracted from the leaves of the peppermint plant and is used in a variety of ways. Peppermint oil is used in a variety of ways. For example, it can be used...
Scientists have discovered how to make almost any vaccine more potent

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. Northwestern University researchers have found that they can supercharge cancer vaccines simply by structuring their ingredients in a precise...
Colgate Palmolive issues recall due to potential bacteria exposure

3D render illustration of colorful bacteriaPhoto byCanva Pro. In a time when cleaning and disinfecting has become so important, we were surprised when an alert was issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission indicating that nearly 4.9 million bottles of their very popular multi-purpose cleaner, Fabuloso, that were made and sold in the United States and around 56,000 in Canada, were being voluntarily recalled. The main concern was the bottles were found to be short on a minimum level of an added preservative which could lead to bacterial growth, which is not something you want in your cleaners. The affected bottles were produced between December 14th, 2022, to January 23rd, 2023. They have since corrected the manufacturing issue and have reported that about 3.8 million bottles were not released for sale.
Bindle water bottles could pose risk of lead poisoning: report

A popular brand of insulated bottle poses a risk of lead poisoning, according to Consumer Reports.In its tests of the product, Consumer Reports found that the Bindle bottle could expose users to "extremely high" levels of lead. The advocacy group also said some bottles contained bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical known to cause fertility problems and some kinds of cancers. Bindle markets the product as BPA-free. Bindle calls its water jug a "sip and stash" bottle, with an upper compartment that holds a liquid and a bottom section suitable for storing snacks, keys or other personal items. Consumer Reports said it found...
Education may be the best way to protect against cognitive decline, new research suggests

A handful of factors, such as education, income and job type, may increase the likelihood that people in their mid-50s will still be mentally sharp, a new study finds. An analysis of data from more than 7,000 U.S. adults showed that these factors could explain nearly 40% of the differences in the amount of cognitive ability people had lost by age 54. Education, in particular whether a person had finished college, made the biggest difference in cognitive abilities such as memory, judgment and focus, Ohio State University scientists reported Wednesday in a scientific journal.
New evidence that teeth can fill their own cavities

Pretty much anyone can do a disturbingly accurate imitation of the sound of a dentists’s drill at varying speeds as it prepares a tooth cavity for filling. It’s not an experience most people savor, and it takes a special kind of person to choose to spend eight hours a day — except Wednesdays — inside other people’s mouths.
Health Benefits of Evening Primrose Oil

Evening primrose oil is a supplement made from the seeds of the evening primrose plant. Rich in omega-6 fatty acids, the supplement may help several conditions.

