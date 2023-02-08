3D render illustration of colorful bacteriaPhoto byCanva Pro. In a time when cleaning and disinfecting has become so important, we were surprised when an alert was issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission indicating that nearly 4.9 million bottles of their very popular multi-purpose cleaner, Fabuloso, that were made and sold in the United States and around 56,000 in Canada, were being voluntarily recalled. The main concern was the bottles were found to be short on a minimum level of an added preservative which could lead to bacterial growth, which is not something you want in your cleaners. The affected bottles were produced between December 14th, 2022, to January 23rd, 2023. They have since corrected the manufacturing issue and have reported that about 3.8 million bottles were not released for sale.

1 DAY AGO