Washington, DC

What will Commanders DE Chase Young's fifth-year option cost in 2024?

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
After winning NFL defensive rookie of the year in 2020, Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young’s career hasn’t gone as planned. There was a devastating knee injury in Week 10 of the 2021 season that not only ended Young’s season but kept him out until Week 16 of the 2022 season.

In three NFL seasons, Young has just nine career sacks, 7.5 of which came in 2020. Again, you can throw out the 2022 season, as Young didn’t play but three games after a grueling recovery. The concern with Young was his 1.5 sacks through nine games in 2021.

However, coaches and fans remain excited about Young’s future. And on Tuesday, another part of his future came into focus. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated revealed the fifth-year option totals for each position for 2020 NFL first-round picks.

It’s broken down into multiple tiers. For players who’ve made two Pro Bowls, players who’ve made one Pro Bowl, players who achieve playtime criterion [no Pro Bowls] and players who did not achieve any criterion.

Young fits into category No. 2. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020; therefore, as a defensive end, he’ll earn $17.45 million in 2024 — if Washington picks up his fifth-year option. The Commanders and all NFL teams have until May 1 to pick up the fifth-year option on the 2020 draft class.

While Young hasn’t lived up to expectations — yet — there’s no doubt the Commanders pick up the fifth-year option. Young is one of the faces of the franchise and possesses immense potential.

The 2023 season is a big one for Young and Washington. If it plays out the way Washington hopes, don’t be surprised if the Commanders approach Young about a contract extension.

At some point, the team will have to decide between Young, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne. Payne is a free agent this offseason, and Sweat is one in 2024. After paying Jonathan Allen, the Commanders will not be able to pay all four. Washington could eventually pay three of the four, though, and it would love to retain Payne immediately.

