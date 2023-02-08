ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid's Funny Question at Disney's 'Turtle Talk' Has People Absolutely Rolling

By Nicole Pomarico
 3 days ago

If you have young kids — or if you're a big fan of Finding Nemo — there's a good chance that visiting Turtle Talk With Crush at Epcot is a must do during your Disney World trips. Found inside the Living Seas, it's a fun, interactive show where kids can ask Crush, the turtle from the movie, different questions about the sea and the creatures who live there. And since these are kids, you know these questions are going to be good.

But even knowing how funny this show can be, we were not prepared for the question a kid asked Crush in this TikTok video from @monorailsupplyco . It's no wonder this clip has gone so viral that more than four million people have watched it!

When it was this little one's turn to talk to Crush, he went a bit off topic and asked a question that had nothing to do with the sea (and we have a feeling his mom might have been doing a little encouraging behind the scenes).

"My mommy says my dad doesn't take her on enough dates, so can you give my dad advice because I want more brothers and sisters?" you can hear a little voice ask in the video.

Predictably, this got a lot of laughs from the audience, and though Crush looked a bit stunned in the moment, he had the perfect response ready. "All right, where's dad? Raise the fin!" he said. LOL!

The hundreds of commenters on this video are loving it, including one who offered a helpful suggestion in case anyone at Disney happens to be reading: "They gotta change the name to Turtle Therapy with Crush."

With questions like this, that might not be a bad idea!

