Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
Check Your Spare Change, You Could Have This Quarter Worth $200
Since I was a young boy, I've had a coin collection. Actually, it was my dad's and I was proud to inherit it. Although I don't have as much interest in collecting nowadays, some folks do. Coin collecting is some serious business. Whether you're a collector or not, we all...
CNET
What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?
Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Man who borrowed $620 from future sister-in-law for engagement ring refuses to pay her back money he owes
A man who was loaned over $600 to purchase an engagement ring has failed to repay the person he borrowed the money from. His future sister-in-law has written a post on Mumsnet requesting advice on how she should proceed.
msn.com
Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts
Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
Millions of Wells Fargo Auto, Banking, Mortgage Customers Could See Payout From $3.7B Settlement
Millions of Wells Fargo customers with who held bank accounts, or auto loan or mortgage loan accounts with the bank from 2011-2022 may be entitled to a part of a $3.7 billion settlement after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found the bank subjected certain accounts to "illegal practices" in the form of misapplied auto loan payments, wrongful foreclosures, unwarranted overdraft fees and more.
5 easy side hustles to start with little to no money
Founders share their tips for launching low-cost side hustles like resale businesses, user-generated-content brands, and e-books.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
How cash payment app scams are swindling money
Cash App allows people to transfer money at a swfit rate; however, the Better Business Bureau warns that people have issues when they do use it.
How to Make Money Online in 2023 as a Total Beginner
So, you decided you had enough of trading stones for steak. And instead, you want to pull green bills out of a magician’s hat. In this article, we’ll be looking over some rock-solid methods, sneaky scams, and how you could come up with your own way to make some Wi-Fi bread.
I'm Paying My Taxes on a Credit Card in 2023. Here's Why
I'm going to owe a lot of money in taxes, too.
$1,050 payment from the state may be coming next week
If you still have not yet gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California, you might be waiting a bit longer to receive it. Currently, at the time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source) The grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars is being sent out right now.
Americans With Less Than $9,000 in Savings Should Do These 7 Things
When you log into your bank account, how do your savings look? Probably not as good as you’d like. It always seems like an uphill battle to build (and keep) a decent amount in savings. But what if your car breaks down, or you have a sudden medical bill?
7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay
America’s largest banks are working to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. The post 7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay appeared first on KYMA.
CNBC
3 ways to make money off things you already own—one of them brings in up to $39,000 a month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
Americans can still get one-time direct payment between $300 and $1,200
Residents of Hawaii that filed their tax returns just before the December 31, 2022 deadline may still be waiting for their rebates of up to $1,200. Act 115 Refund payments have being going out to residents since the fall of last year. The payments are to provide support and financial relief to struggling Americans due to the rising costs of inflation. (source)
How Your Credit Card Debt Compares to the Average American — and How To Improve Your Situation
Credit cards can have numerous benefits. They're convenient when covering expenses in a pinch and often provide more consumer protection than debit cards. Plus, many credit cards have generous perks...
I Want to Eliminate My Credit Card Debt. I Also Want To Enjoy My Life.
Consider switching to other forms of payment, tracking and adjusting your spending, budgeting for things you enjoy, and seeking your friends’ support to stick with a repayment plan.
From ‘hi mum’ to crypto fraud: five of the latest scams to watch out for
Australians are losing millions of dollars a week to increasingly common swindles. How can you avoid them?
