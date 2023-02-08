ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBA

Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks

It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
PORTLAND, OR
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBA

The Credit Belongs to King James, All-Time Scorer, Man in the Arena

It starts as an almost uncomfortable anticipation that stirs you up inside for reasons you’re not totally aware of. As the moment nears, time slows down, and even though you’re acutely alert, everything passing through your line of sight becomes a bit blurry. The moment gets closer and closer, and the anxiety expands in every part of your body—then boom just like that, it transforms into pure joy. Greatness. It erupts into the air, invisible and untouchable, but it feels more real than anything.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Lakers Acquire D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired via trade guard D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. In the trade, the Lakers sent guard Russell Westbrook, forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, center Damian Jones and a protected first-round pick to Utah and a future second-round pick to Minnesota.
NBA

Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. 'Game Recaps' on Twitter entertain Pelicans fans, teammates

It all started Dec. 2 in San Antonio’s AT&T Center, as New Orleans kept things exceptionally simple against the Spurs. On play after play, the Pelicans gave the ball to Zion Williamson, who drove through the paint for layups, scoring 30 points in a one-sided victory. During an in-game breather on the sideline, Larry Nance Jr. marveled at the brutal efficiency his 2023 All-Star teammate was producing.
INDIANA STATE
NBA

How Tom Gores’ decision to move Detroit Pistons downtown helped catalyze sweeping $2.5 billion development partnership with Henry Ford Health, Michigan State University

Detroit’s New Center area is not a destination neighborhood. But through a significant partnership between Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University, New Center could be on its way to being one of Detroit’s premier neighborhood hubs. At a Wednesday morning news conference...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Ask Sam Mailbag: Trade Deadline reaction from Bulls Nation

Rami Hagari: How do the Bulls feel after a 4 for 24 shooting night (actually 5 of 26, but who’s counting?) to a team that hadn’t even been put together yet? The focus was to pick up a three point shooter of any kind. No moves. This group will be lucky to make the play in.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Cavaliers (02.11.23)

The Chicago Bulls (26-29) complete a three-game road trip with a visit to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers (36-22). Tonight’s contest also closes the book on the season series between the two teams. The Cavs have beaten the Bulls in each of the three earlier games this year,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

SPURS SIGN GORGUI DIENG

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 10, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng, 6-10/265, has appeared in 17 games with the Silver and Black this season, averaging 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6assists in 9.8 minutes. He started the season with the Spurs before being waived on Jan. 5. Dieng re-joined the Spurs signingtwo 10-day contracts on Jan. 8 and Jan. 20. The 10-year NBA veteran has played in 614 total games and holds career averages of 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.2 minutes with Minnesota, Memphis, Atlanta and San Antonio. The native of Senegal was originally selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft (21st overall) by the Utah Jazz and before being dealt to the Timberwolves on draft night.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

LeBron and the NBA Scoring Title

No one knows how LeBron James’ NBA odyssey will end. On Tuesday night, Akron’s favorite son claimed ownership to the most coveted record in the sport – drilling a short fadeaway to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points, one that had stood for nearly four decades.
NBA

Recapping The Trades, Joe Cronin Speaks On The Brief Case

It's been a busy few days. With Portland finishing off business by bringing in with four new players and a considerable amount of draft capital before the expiration of the NBA trade deadline, there was plenty to discuss on the latest edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

SPURS COMPLETE TRADE WITH RAPTORS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has completed a trade with the Toronto Raptors, acquiring center Khem Birch, along with a 2024 first round draft pick and second round picks in 2023 and 2025, in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

