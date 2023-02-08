ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Q92

The First H-E-B at the Corner of Rio Grande and Laurent

As I was scrolling through Facebook this picture popped into my feed and it brought back so many memories. The social media post was to gather employees for an upcoming store reunion. This was the grocery store of my childhood, well alongside, Dicks Food Store on Moody Street and Neuman's. That location was eventually flattened and the HEB that currently stands on Laurent was built.Oh yeah, it used to face Rio Grande and not Laurent.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from Pet Adoptions of Cuero

CUERO, Texas - Pet Adoptions of Cuero said they had over $600 worth of shelter supplies stolen from their facilities. They said six containers of dry dog food was stolen and a wagon load of canned food and milkbone biscuits that had just been purchased was also stolen. Pet Adoptions...
CUERO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Pet of the Week: Boo Boo

VICTORIA, Texas - Today is Friday, so that means it is time for Pet of the Week. This week, we met Boo Boo. He is a friendly, one-year and seven-month-old pup who is looking for his "furrrever" home. If you would like to make Boo Boo your "furrrever" fur baby, you can read more about him here.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Victoria Museum Celebrates Black History Month with Inspiring Story

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend is honoring Black History Month by introducing the inspiring story of George McJunkin into the “13,000 Years” component of the permanent exhibits at the museum. One of American archaeology’s most significant discoveries was made by a black cowboy named George...
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Victoria police investigate assault at Christ's Kitchen

VICTORIA, Texas - At approximately 1:35 p.m., on Friday, Victoria Police Department officers responded to Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Avenue, in response to an assault. Through further investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred between two subjects following an argument. The victim received minor injuries, and the offender was not located.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect in Amanda Johnson murder case out on bond

VICTORIA, Texas - Fernando Colin Acosta Jr., the suspect in the Amanda Johnson murder case who turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail, is out on bond. The bond was set at $500,000. On Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office found a burned-out 2018 Ford Explorer with...
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
Q92

You Can Investigate Yorktown Memorial Hospital All Year Round

I know it's usually Halloween when we start bringing up the Haunted Yorktown Memorial Hospital. However, did you know that you can do overnight paranormal investigations all year round? If this is your thing, you can find the contact information at the bottom of this article. It is believed, by...
YORKTOWN, TX
crossroadstoday.com

One confirmed death in two-vehicle crash east of Goliad

GOLIAD, Texas - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 59 five miles east of Goliad. One death was confirmed at the scene. Authorities say one of the vehicles had two occupants, and the other driver had one. This is a developing story as authorities continue to investigate the crash.
GOLIAD, TX
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy