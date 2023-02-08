‘Dunce Culture Started In The Classroom, Not Music’ – Grounation Tackles ‘Fully Dunce’ Trend And More

Precolonial Black Africa is an important part of the history and understanding of the African continent. It is a period that contrasts greatly with the view of Africa in books written by Europeans and Arabs after colonization. Precolonial Black Africa was comprised of many diverse societies, most notably those in West Africa which had feudal structures similar to those found in Europe at the time. These African societies had their own unique cultures, beliefs, and political systems which allowed them to thrive for centuries prior to European involvement on the continent.

23 HOURS AGO