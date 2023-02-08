ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
huntnewsnu.com

Annual bell hooks symposium explores “Black Feminism, Black Freedom”

In a commemorative start to Black History Month, Northeastern’s Africana Studies program hosted its second annual bell hooks symposium Feb. 3, themed ‘Black Feminism, Black Freedom.’. The program held its first bell hooks symposium last year — two months after hooks, née Gloria Jean Watkins, passed away —...
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Huskies outrun Seawolves on land, beat Stony Brook 68-63

When watching Northeastern women’s basketball, don’t blink: you might miss great plays. That’s because the Huskies (11-11, 6-5 CAA) do their best when running in transition and they showed this strength Thursday, scoring 20 fast break points en route to a 68-63 win over Stony Brook (13-9, 7-4 CAA) in the Cabot Center.
STONY BROOK, NY
huntnewsnu.com

Men’s basketball can’t keep up with Hofstra, lose 72-53

There wasn’t any one negative to pinpoint about the Northeastern men’s basketball team’s 72-53 loss to Hofstra (18-8, 11-2 CAA) on Wednesday evening. The Huskies (8-15, 4-8 CAA) just weren’t the better team in Matthews Arena. “Tonight we had some open, makeable shots; we had some...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

