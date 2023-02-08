Read full article on original website
Tracking bug uncovered in flawed Apple iPhone software
A glitch in Apple's iOS could be compromising your privacy and safety. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains what the glitch is and how you can keep yourself safe.
The internet is about to change forever – and Google might lose
Artificial intelligence might be about to change the way the internet works forever, according to its proponents.The mainstream popularity of conversational AI system ChatGPT, and its integration into Microsoft’s Bing, are a peek at the kinds of changes that supporters of artificial intelligence have long suggested are coming.For now, the systems are focused primarily on helping people to find information, by quickly searching through a vast corpus of text and creating an answer. Both ChatGPT and the new Bing are about gathering information from the internet and presenting it to users in a sometimes new, sometimes old form.For years, however,...
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 👀 Android 14 preview lands, Bard AI fail
Plus, everything from the OnePlus event, the world's fastest shoes, and a Grammy whoops in this week's newsletter. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 231st edition is here with Google’s Android 14 developer preview and features, Bard AI errors, everything you missed at the OnePlus event, a Grammy whoops, and more…
Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Platforms Go Offline
Everything is down. Wednesday afternoon, widespread outages began to affect many of the internet's most popular services, both social networks and otherwise. As of this writing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pokemon Go, and the McDonald's mobile application a just a handful of the many services suffering from log-in difficulties. According to DownDetector, there's no regional basis ...
ZDNet
Did an SOS satellite icon just appear on your iPhone? Here's why
A couple of readers got in touch with me the other day wondering why a satellite icon and the words SOS suddenly appeared on their iPhones, in the status bar at the top. They'd not seen it before and were worried that their iPhone was making an emergency SOS call and they could be billed for it, or get into trouble.
Android Authority
Microsoft is paying me to use Bing and it ain't half-bad
While setting up a fresh copy of Windows 11 a few months ago, I neglected to install Google Chrome and got straight to installing other programs. Naturally, this meant using Microsoft defaults — the Edge web browser and Bing search engine. The last time I tried either of them, Internet Explorer was still alive and everyone hated Bing. But even though the latter hasn’t changed after all this time, I was surprised to find that Bing didn’t get in my way like I thought it would.
CNET
Amazon Prime Just Added a New Perk: 10 You Should Start Using
Amazon Prime just announced a brand-new membership perk for 2023: a monthly prescription service called RxPass that'll let Prime members get all of their prescriptions for one monthly $5 subscription cost. The new benefit joins a long list of existing Prime perks, some well known (free two-day shipping, anyone?) and others less so.
Recent Windows update wants to snoop through users' Office data
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: A patch recently released via Windows Update scared Office users away, as Microsoft was seemingly going after data about older Office versions. Now the company explains: it's for your own good, privacy is paramount, etc.
Ars Technica
Grim Reaper starts coming for fax machines, pagers, landlines
The end is near for a bunch of old telecommunications tech in China. On Monday, the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced that as of March 1, it would no longer issue permits for fax machines, pagers, or integrated services digital network (ISDN) terminals to access Chinese networks.
insideevs.com
Norway: Plug-In Car Sales Collapsed By 80% In January 2023
January 2023 was a very unusual month in Norway, as the automotive market noted the lowest number of new passenger car registrations since 1962 (61 years ago). In total, only 1,860 new cars were registered last month (down 77 percent year-over-year). That's a massive drop (by 95 percent) compared to the previous month (39,497 in December).
Digital Trends
How Windows 11 scrapes your data before you’re even connected to the internet
You toggled the privacy sliders off in Windows 11, you don’t want to share your data with Microsoft, and that’s the end of it, right? It turns out Windows 11 is collecting a lot of your data regardless, even on a brand-new PC. Neowin recently reported on a...
Android Authority
How to pin or unpin someone on Snapchat
Avoid losing track of conversations with the pinning feature in Snapchat. When you’ve been using Snapchat for a long time, your inbox can become cluttered. If you’re messaging 50 people simultaneously, it can be easy to lose track of one conversation or another. Luckily, Snapchat added a pinning feature that allows you to pin specific chats to the top of your list. Let’s go over how to pin someone on Snapchat.
Android Authority
OPPO Find N2 Flip is coming next week, and it's a global launch
Judging by what we've seen so far, the Find N2 Flip looks like a Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a bigger cover display. The OPPO Find N2 Flip global launch event is set for February 15, 2023. The event will take place in London at 2:30 PM GMT. We expect...
aiexpress.io
Which is best for bringing you the channels you want?
With greater than 270 services presently accessible within the U.S., we’re firmly within the period of streaming. Most streaming providers even now provide a reside TV subscription possibility to make sure you nonetheless get entry to the sports activities and information, or anything you need to watch in real-time. However is chopping the twine actually higher than cable or satellite tv for pc TV? We did the analysis to search out out.
Android Authority
13 tips to clear storage and free up space on the iPhone
The iPhone 14 Pro Max has 1TB of storage space, but most iPhone users will only have either 128GB or 256GB to work with. For many, that actually isn’t enough space. In a time when most of our lives are stored on smartphones, we need a lot of storage space to keep what we need to keep. Here are 13 tips to clear storage on the iPhone and reclaim some precious space if you find yourself nearing the limit.
Android Authority
Deals: Become an AI master with these amazing ChatGPT offers
Save up to 98% on these resources and harness the power of this exciting new tech. When I first tried ChatGPT I had two conflicting thoughts that you might have shared when you experienced it. The first was excitement that this is a revolutionary piece of technology with almost limitless potential. The second was the realization that this chatbot is going to take my job one day.
Android Authority
OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Which should you buy?
The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.Read full review... With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 promises to be Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet.Read full review...
Digital Trends
iOS 16 has ruined the best thing about my iPhone, and I hate it
I’ve been using an iPhone as my primary device since 2020 because of the next-level battery optimization on iOS. In the past few years, the best iPhones have been my go-to suggestion for anyone looking to buy a phone with the best possible battery life. Contents. But iOS 16...
Android Authority
How to delete your Microsoft account
Say goodbye to all your Microsoft services with just one click. Are you tired of juggling multiple email accounts and dealing with unwanted notifications? It may be time to simplify your online life and close your Microsoft account. But before you do, it’s essential to understand the consequences and adequately back up your important data. This article will guide you through deleting your Microsoft account, ensuring a smooth and stress-free transition.
Android Authority
How to block emails in Outlook
Too much spam in your inbox? Here's how to block senders and send them to Junk. Do you ever feel your inbox is a never-ending cycle of spam, junk mail, and annoying newsletters? It’s like the digital equivalent of a never-ending game of whack-a-mole, where every time you delete one email, two more pop up in its place. Don’t worry; we’re here to help you reclaim control of your inbox and say goodbye to all those unwanted emails for good. Yes, it’s time to block those emails in Outlook!
