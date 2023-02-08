Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Was This a Spy Balloon I Saw Over the New Hampshire Seacoast?
Man, we just can't catch a break when it comes to inflation. Specifically, that of spy balloons from China our military is forced to shoot down. At first, I laughed at the idea - a balloon, in broad daylight, designed to "spy." But then, I remembered an incident here in...
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best florists in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best florists in New Hampshire. Many say the team of florists at Gorham House Florist is amazing. Cobblestone Design Co. offers floral arrangements and unique gifts for any occasion. 3. Lily Flower Floral Designs in Suncook. Fans of Lily Flower Floral Designs...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Christopher
Tuesday, February 14th — Tonight, we are hoping someone watching will have a lot of love to spare for 12-year-old Christopher. He is curious, and creative, and wants to find his Home at Last. Plus, we celebrate Valentine's Day with a local photographer who has made it her mission...
OnlyInYourState
This Candy Store In New Hampshire Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
It can be safely agreed upon that too much sugar isn’t a good thing. But sometimes a little bit of sugar is a great thing! For those with a sweet tooth out there, this spectacular candy shop in Dover, New Hampshire is a place to put on your bucket list.
WMUR.com
Who makes the best coffee in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. To be honest, we were struggling to come up with a good idea for this week's Viewers' Choice. At least until we got our first sip of that tasty coffee sitting at our desk. Inspiration flowed along with the caffeine, and we were ready to start our day!
VIDEO: New Hampshire’s Haunted Overload is Still Creepy When Covered in Snow
Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, is one of New England's premiere Halloween attractions, and certainly among the most popular. Amongst other accolades, the haunt has "twice been voted one of the top 13 haunted attractions in the country," according to their website. Upon arriving to the haunt at DeMeritt Hill Farm, guests journey into the forest and enter an abandoned village with a dark past, according to this backstory. No one knows what horrors lurk in the shadows, but one thing's for sure...you're not alone.
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
An Encounter With a Former Love at a Romantic New Hampshire Italian Restaurant
There’s just something romantic about a good Italian restaurant. I learned this not long ago while I was out on the town in Portsmouth. As it happened, I was with a lady friend, hoping to dazzle and impress. Perhaps set the tone for an evening of passion. That’s when...
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
WMUR.com
Nikki Haley announces she will hold two town hall events in New Hampshire next week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nikki Haley is coming to New Hampshire next week after her anticipated announcement of a presidential run in 2024. Haley will hold town hall events on Thursday at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter and Friday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester.
Beat Down Cancer With Stuffed Bears at This New Hampshire College
It may feel like we were just counting down the seconds from stepping out of 2022 into 2023, but we're already rounding the corner toward the middle of February. Which means some of us are about to drop a ton of money on flowers, chocolate, candy, fancy dinners, and whatever else on the love of our lives. Others are planning on hanging with their best friends to celebrate Galentine's Day. A few are going to pour themselves a glass (or bottle) of wine to honor Singles Awareness Day.
Boston Magazine
The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
This Money-Saving Grocery Store is in Every New England State but Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Have you ever been to an ALDI grocery store? Probably not if you live in Maine (which makes this a bit of a stupid question unless you're somewhere in Kittery or one of the Berwicks and you're close to the New Hampshire border.)
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
nhbr.com
(Opinion) NH’s misunderstood race, ethnicity demographics
The population profile for New Hampshire is often over simplified. Conversation typically revolves around New Hampshire’s population being predominantly rural, older and white. Recently, we’ve seen this belief reflected in the vote by the Democratic National Committee to move away from New Hampshire and its first-in-the-nation presidential primary because of our lack of diversity and their desire to “ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire window,” putting New Hampshire second-in-line after South Carolina.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
