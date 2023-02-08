ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nexttv.com

Bally Regional Sports Nets Could File For Bankruptcy Next Week: Report

Diamond Sports Group, the Sinclair Broadcast Group unit that runs the Bally Sports regional sports networks, is planning to file for bankruptcy next week when a big interest payment is due, according to a published report. Sinclair borrowed about $9 billion dollars when it bought the 19 Fox regional sports...
nexttv.com

Wall Street Welcomes Bob Iger’s Plan To Slash Costs at Disney (UPDATED)

Bob Iger brought the Mighty Thor’s ax, Stormbreaker, to his first earnings call since returning as CEO of The Walt Disney Co., and Wall Street loved it. Moving quickly and taking big swings, Iger announced a restructuring of the company into three core business units and plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs at the company, a move that will eliminate 5,000 jobs.
nexttv.com

Top Disney Creative Business Execs Spell Out New Responsibilities

The leaders of The Walt Disney Co.’s television and movie business today began spelling out how the new organization created by CEO Bob Iger will work. On Disney’s earnings call Wednesday, Iger created three core groups, one for Entertainment headed by Alan Bergman and Dana Walden; ESPN, headed by Jimmy Pitaro; and Parks, headed by Josh D’Amaro.
nexttv.com

Rebecca Campbell Leaves Disney as Reorganization Takes Shape

Rebecca Campbell, chairman of international content and operations, at The Walt Disney Co., has decided to leave the company after 26 years. The move comes as CEO Bob iger starts to implement the reorganization of the company he announced in Wednesday’s earnings call. The reorganization is paired with $5.5 billion in cost cuts, including the elimination of 7,000 jobs.
nexttv.com

Sharon Levy Named Endemol Shine North America CEO

Production company Endemol Shine North America has promoted veteran cable network executive Sharon Levy to CEO. Levy, who previously served as chief content officer, will manage all aspects of the business and its growth while continuing to lead all of the studio’s programming efforts, according to the Banijay Americas-owned company.
nexttv.com

Peacock Preens Amid Emerging Comcast Cross-Platform Strategy (Bloom)

It’s sure been easy to pick on Peacock in the nearly three years since its underwhelming debut in mid-lockdown. I know, because I’ve done it. As flightless birds, or streaming services, go, Peacock’s passage through the Streaming Wars has definitely been a failure to launch. But finally,...

