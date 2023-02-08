The Chicago Bears unexpectedly landed the top overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft with the way things unfolded in Week 18, and it is sounding more and more like they will have no choice but to trade the selection. The Bears are committed to Justin Fields, so they do not need a quarterback in... The post Report: 1 team will receive ‘unbelievable offers’ during NFL Draft appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO