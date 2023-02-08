Read full article on original website
KHOU
Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season
HOUSTON — The Astros are coming off another World Series title and looking to go back-to-back. That goal is apparent in the team's slogan for the 2023 season. The team made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday along with several other things to look forward to this season. Here's...
MLB news: Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs may have finally broken the dam on the remaining MLB relievers who still haven’t signed this offseason. That and tidbits about the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets highlights this quick roundup of MLB news and notes. MLB news: Michael Fulmer added to Chicago Cubs...
Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players
It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension
The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Houston Astros 'getting closer' with contract extensions, GM says
GM Dana Brown noted he isn't afraid to push back about getting deals done.
theScore
Astros GM Brown: 'I'm going to be aggressive' about extending stars
The Houston Astros have been arguably baseball's most consistent team over the last half-decade, and new general manager Dana Brown wants to keep their window of contention open indefinitely. "One of the things you guys will find out is that I'm going to be aggressive," Brown said Thursday, according to...
Astros extend World Series hero’s contract
Cristian Javier received a new contract extension from the Houston Astros on Friday. The Astros extended Javier, who took part in a combined no-hitter in the 2022 World Series, for five additional years. Houston announced the move in a tweet on Friday evening. Javier's reign continues.#Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/XIvRJSmkH1 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 10, 2023 Chandler Read more... The post Astros extend World Series hero’s contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Astros to face Space Cowboys in exhibition game in Sugar Land | How to get tickets
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Single-game tickets for the inaugural exhibition game between the Houston Astros and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys went on sale Thursday and fans snatched them up fast. Tickets for the event sold out in two hours. The Spring Training exhibition game will be held at...
