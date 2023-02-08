ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players

It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
theScore

Astros GM Brown: 'I'm going to be aggressive' about extending stars

The Houston Astros have been arguably baseball's most consistent team over the last half-decade, and new general manager Dana Brown wants to keep their window of contention open indefinitely. "One of the things you guys will find out is that I'm going to be aggressive," Brown said Thursday, according to...
The Comeback

Astros extend World Series hero’s contract

Cristian Javier received a new contract extension from the Houston Astros on Friday. The Astros extended Javier, who took part in a combined no-hitter in the 2022 World Series, for five additional years. Houston announced the move in a tweet on Friday evening. Javier's reign continues.#Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/XIvRJSmkH1 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 10, 2023 Chandler Read more... The post Astros extend World Series hero’s contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
