4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
voiceofmotown.com
Iowa State Account Makes Outrageous Claims About West Virginia After Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 76-71 victory over the #11 ranked Iowa State Cyclones, one Iowa State social media account made absolutely ridiculous, outrageous claims about the Mountaineers. Iowa State Nation, a fan account on Twitter, said the following: “I am tired of being West Virginia’s...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Iowa State
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss the win over No. 11 Iowa State.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Elizabeth “Liz” Garst to be Inducted into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame
A business leader from Guthrie, Greene and Dallas counties was recently announced as a recipient of a prestigious honor. Elizabeth “Liz” Garst will be inducted into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame. The Greater Des Moines Committee selected individuals for this honor because of their outstanding contributions to enhance and develop the business climate.
1230kfjb.com
Photo of ISU Van in front of Marijuana Dispensary
A picture of an Iowa State University vehicle parked in front of a Colorado marijuana dispensary has the school’s lacrosse team in trouble. The ISU Lacrosse team lost its travel privileges because of the picture. But their advocate says Iowa state violated the team’s free speech rights. The Lacrosse team was traveling to Colorado Springs for a game. They say they innocently parked there to eat lunch at a nearby restaurant. They say they did not go into the legal dispensary. Zach Greenburg, advocate for the team, says ISU saw the pictures and punished the team when members returned to Ames. ISU rescinded the use of university vehicles for game travel. Greenburg says ISU didn’t even give the Lacrosse team a hearing or ask about the true facts. Greenburg has sent a Feb. 17 deadline for ISU to respond and hopes to fix the issue without litigation, ISU has confirmed they have received the letter.
OnlyInYourState
This Popular Iowa Sports Park May Be Home To The Next State Park
Sleepy Hollow Sports Park is a Des Moines institution, offering winter recreation for those who want to go skiing and tubing without heading to one of the big ski resorts. During the warmer months, it becomes an event facility, hosting a popular renaissance faire as well as offering opportunities for water recreation. But this year, the fun stopped at Sleepy Hollow. Don’t worry, it hasn’t gone out of business – it’s been acquired by Polk County to be transformed into a new park in Iowa. Sleepy Hollow under new management will still offer all the winter fun you’ve come to expect, but it’ll be coming with some amazing new features that will transform it into more of a year-round recreation destination. The transformation is underway, and winter 2023 in Des Moines is going to be incredible.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023
(Fort Dodge) -- A Fort Dodge man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend's mother to death with a golf club in 2020 has been found guilty of first-degree murder. The jury in the case against Mark Russell deliberated for around an hour and a half after closing arguments Thursday morning before finding him guilty in the January 2020 death of 45-year-old Angela McLeod. Webster County Assistant Attorney Ryan Baldridge says the trial only took three days -- but the family of Angela McLeod has waited three years to get a verdict and closure. Baldridge says. Sentencing will be held March 20th in Webster County District Court.
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
tourcounsel.com
Merle Hay Mall | Shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa
Merle Hay Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States. Opened in 1959, it is the oldest regional shopping center in Iowa, and was the largest mall in Iowa in terms of gross leasable area before the 2004 opening of Jordan Creek Town Center in neighboring West Des Moines.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Supervisors vote to leave IWD consortium, approve raises for elected officials
The Greene County board of supervisors has continued work on the FY2024 budget and discussion of ongoing issues. On Feb. 2, the board unanimously approved a resolution withdrawing Greene County from the Workforce Development Consortium established by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014. The board had previously discussed...
fourstateshomepage.com
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activity reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, Feb. 9: At 7:20 am a deputy was advised of a car in the ditch in the 400 block of 330th St in Willow Township. Julie Nielson of Coon Rapids was traveling eastbound when she struck a patch of ice and went into the ditch. There was no damage to her vehicle. At 7:20 am a deputy was advised of a car in the ditch in the 400 blk of 330th St in Willow Township. William Shull of Clarinda was eastbound when he struck a patch of ice, causing his 2016 Ford Fusion to enter the ditch. Damage to his vehicle was estimated at $1,500. At 10:51 am a deputy was advised of a dog bite in the 700 block of Sand St in Churdan.
KCCI.com
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Suspect in string of metro convenience store robberies arrested
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police said a De Soto man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery in Waukee Wednesday and court records reveal he’s also charged with similar robberies in Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines. Mark Doyle, 61, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Clive, according to the Waukee […]
KBUR
Marshalltown man sentenced for derecho insurance fraud
Marshalltown, IA- A Marshalltown man has been ordered to pay restitution and given a suspended sentence for a derecho insurance scam. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Insurance Division says Oscar Sanchez pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent submissions and four counts of insurance fraud. An investigation found Sanchez...
KCCI.com
Did a Fort Dodge Catholic school wait too long to report threat?
FORT DODGE, Iowa — KCCI is investigating a complaint about a possible delayed reporting of a gun threat at a Fort Dodge Catholic school. A 16-year-old was arrested at St. Edmond. The school threat happened Jan. 24. “Our students, their safety has to be the most important thing for...
iheart.com
Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
Comments / 0