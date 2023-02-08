Read full article on original website
Related
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Iowa State
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss the win over No. 11 Iowa State.
floracing.com
Ryan Gustin Rises To The Occasion For First Lucas Oil Win At East Bay
GIBSONTON, Fla. — Ryan Gustin thought he threw his well-managed race away in one slip-up off the preferred bottom groove with 19 laps remaining in Wednesday’s feature at East Bay Raceway Park. “I was like, s---, man, I just gave this thing away,” said Gustin, who from the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Elizabeth “Liz” Garst to be Inducted into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame
A business leader from Guthrie, Greene and Dallas counties was recently announced as a recipient of a prestigious honor. Elizabeth “Liz” Garst will be inducted into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame. The Greater Des Moines Committee selected individuals for this honor because of their outstanding contributions to enhance and develop the business climate.
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023
(Fort Dodge) -- A Fort Dodge man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend's mother to death with a golf club in 2020 has been found guilty of first-degree murder. The jury in the case against Mark Russell deliberated for around an hour and a half after closing arguments Thursday morning before finding him guilty in the January 2020 death of 45-year-old Angela McLeod. Webster County Assistant Attorney Ryan Baldridge says the trial only took three days -- but the family of Angela McLeod has waited three years to get a verdict and closure. Baldridge says. Sentencing will be held March 20th in Webster County District Court.
theperrynews.com
‘I will not give up!’ impassioned crowd cries at vigil for Adel teen
ADEL, Iowa — More than 100 people gathered at the Dallas County Courthouse Friday night for a candlelight vigil for ADM freshman Caelen Peterson, who took his own life early Wednesday. Among the speakers at the hour-long memorial was Peterson’s father, Dale Peterson of Adel, who led the crowd...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
1380kcim.com
Lake View In The Early Stages Of Replacing The Lone Bridge In Town
Lake View city officials are beginning planning for the replacement of the lone bridge in town after approving an engineering contract at their meeting earlier this week. The firm selected is Calhoun-Burns & Associates Inc., an engineering firm based out of Des Moines. City Administrator Scott Peterson says the bridge is located on North High Street. Each year, the bridge must be examined to ensure it is up to code and safe to drive on. According to Peterson, the bridge has been deteriorating over time, and last year the city applied for a grant to help replace the bridge.
tourcounsel.com
Merle Hay Mall | Shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa
Merle Hay Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States. Opened in 1959, it is the oldest regional shopping center in Iowa, and was the largest mall in Iowa in terms of gross leasable area before the 2004 opening of Jordan Creek Town Center in neighboring West Des Moines.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activity reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, Feb. 9: At 7:20 am a deputy was advised of a car in the ditch in the 400 block of 330th St in Willow Township. Julie Nielson of Coon Rapids was traveling eastbound when she struck a patch of ice and went into the ditch. There was no damage to her vehicle. At 7:20 am a deputy was advised of a car in the ditch in the 400 blk of 330th St in Willow Township. William Shull of Clarinda was eastbound when he struck a patch of ice, causing his 2016 Ford Fusion to enter the ditch. Damage to his vehicle was estimated at $1,500. At 10:51 am a deputy was advised of a dog bite in the 700 block of Sand St in Churdan.
KCCI.com
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
Suspect in string of metro convenience store robberies arrested
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police said a De Soto man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store robbery in Waukee Wednesday and court records reveal he’s also charged with similar robberies in Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines. Mark Doyle, 61, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Clive, according to the Waukee […]
greenecountynewsonline.com
Supervisors vote to leave IWD consortium, approve raises for elected officials
The Greene County board of supervisors has continued work on the FY2024 budget and discussion of ongoing issues. On Feb. 2, the board unanimously approved a resolution withdrawing Greene County from the Workforce Development Consortium established by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014. The board had previously discussed...
KBUR
Marshalltown man sentenced for derecho insurance fraud
Marshalltown, IA- A Marshalltown man has been ordered to pay restitution and given a suspended sentence for a derecho insurance scam. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Insurance Division says Oscar Sanchez pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent submissions and four counts of insurance fraud. An investigation found Sanchez...
Major national store chain closing another Iowa location
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
KCCI.com
Did a Fort Dodge Catholic school wait too long to report threat?
FORT DODGE, Iowa — KCCI is investigating a complaint about a possible delayed reporting of a gun threat at a Fort Dodge Catholic school. A 16-year-old was arrested at St. Edmond. The school threat happened Jan. 24. “Our students, their safety has to be the most important thing for...
iheart.com
Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
Comments / 0