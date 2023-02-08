On the morning of a planned pep rally, Montpelier High School had a serious scare when the school went under lock down, and it wasn’t a drill. The Montpelier Police Department received a call from an out-of-state number reporting an active shooter at the high school, according to a city press release. Similar calls were made about high schools across the state at about the same time. Police responded accordingly, and learned that “this was clearly a hoax call,” reported City Manager Bill Fraser in a press release sent out about an hour after the call came in.

