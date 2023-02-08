Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Colchester man convicted on firerm charge
COLCHESTER — Dennis Martin, 42, of Colchester, was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in United States District Court in Burlington yesterday. According to court records, on February 17, 2019, Martin’s wife reported ongoing domestic abuse. perpetrated by Martin. On February 18, 2019, Martin’s...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for burglary at Montpelier City Hall
MONTPELIER — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier on Friday. Authorities say they arrested Randolph M. Tatro, of Montpelier, for the offenses of burglary, larceny, trespass, and vandalism. The burglary took place at the Montpelier Community Justice Center on Main Street back in January. Tatro was issued a...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 34-year-old woman from Barre was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business on North Main Street. Police say they met with staff who reported a woman entered the store...
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police officials are investigating reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, said the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. In the statement released Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said that state police received a report...
WMUR.com
Former Franconia police officer agrees not to serve again instead of facing criminal charges
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A former Franconia police officer will not face any criminal charges but will never serve in law enforcement again after an investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. In August, the attorney general's office said they were notified of allegations involving former Franconia police officer...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova resigns amid stolen Rolex investigation
WILLISTON, Vt. — Giancarlo DiGenova, the Vermont State trooper who was accused of grand larceny in December has resigned, a state police spokesperson confirmed to NBC5 on Tuesday. DiGenova, had been suspended with pay in December as the agency launched an investigation into possible grand larceny, possession of stolen...
West Springfield man acquitted in deadly NH crash ordered to be deported
A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
montpelierbridge.org
Hoax Shooting Call at Montpelier High School was Part of Statewide “Swatting”
On the morning of a planned pep rally, Montpelier High School had a serious scare when the school went under lock down, and it wasn’t a drill. The Montpelier Police Department received a call from an out-of-state number reporting an active shooter at the high school, according to a city press release. Similar calls were made about high schools across the state at about the same time. Police responded accordingly, and learned that “this was clearly a hoax call,” reported City Manager Bill Fraser in a press release sent out about an hour after the call came in.
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
Colchester Sun
Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state
EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
North End shooting leads to attempted murder charge
Tovi R. Mesick, 40, was arrested in Winooski shortly after the alleged shooting.
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges after driver found off road in Westford
WESTFORD — A 37-year-old man from Waitsfield was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road on Old Stage Road, near Woods Hollow Road, at around 9:25 p.m. The driver was identified as Benjamin Burritt.
newportdispatch.com
Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges after two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston
WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Williston yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 5:55 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Eric Worden, 26, of Waterbury, and the other driver as Krieg Pinkham, 50, of Northfield. Police say the collision caused...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to ID man seen in Jay
JAY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Jay yesterday. Authorities were notified of suspicious activity in the area of Sargents Way at around 8:45 a.m. Police say they are asking for any information on the man. They also ask if anyon...
Barton Chronicle
Complaints cause recall of tainted pot
DERBY — A complaint about some unwanted side effects, led recreational cannabis retailers to take some of their wares from the shelf this week. A product from one of the Northeast Kingdom’s cannabis cultivators showed elevated traces of a fungicide and the Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued a recall and stepped in to make sure that no other contaminated flowers from the Holland Cannabis Company made it to market.
newportdispatch.com
Newport woman awarded vehicle from car-donation nonprofit
NEWPORT – A Newport mother recently received a donated car that is helping bring relief from her family’s transportation struggles. Jessica Corr was awarded a 2004 Nissan Altima from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s...
