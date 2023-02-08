ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, VT

Colchester man convicted on firerm charge

COLCHESTER — Dennis Martin, 42, of Colchester, was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in United States District Court in Burlington yesterday. According to court records, on February 17, 2019, Martin’s wife reported ongoing domestic abuse. perpetrated by Martin. On February 18, 2019, Martin’s...
COLCHESTER, VT
Man arrested for burglary at Montpelier City Hall

MONTPELIER — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier on Friday. Authorities say they arrested Randolph M. Tatro, of Montpelier, for the offenses of burglary, larceny, trespass, and vandalism. The burglary took place at the Montpelier Community Justice Center on Main Street back in January. Tatro was issued a...
MONTPELIER, VT
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 34-year-old woman from Barre was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business on North Main Street. Police say they met with staff who reported a woman entered the store...
RUTLAND, VT
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police officials are investigating reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, said the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. In the statement released Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said that state police received a report...
WATERBURY, VT
DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester

COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
COLCHESTER, VT
Hoax Shooting Call at Montpelier High School was Part of Statewide “Swatting”

On the morning of a planned pep rally, Montpelier High School had a serious scare when the school went under lock down, and it wasn’t a drill. The Montpelier Police Department received a call from an out-of-state number reporting an active shooter at the high school, according to a city press release. Similar calls were made about high schools across the state at about the same time. Police responded accordingly, and learned that “this was clearly a hoax call,” reported City Manager Bill Fraser in a press release sent out about an hour after the call came in.
MONTPELIER, VT
Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state

EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
ESSEX, VT
DUI #2 charges after driver found off road in Westford

WESTFORD — A 37-year-old man from Waitsfield was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road on Old Stage Road, near Woods Hollow Road, at around 9:25 p.m. The driver was identified as Benjamin Burritt.
WESTFORD, VT
Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
VERMONT STATE
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
STOWE, VT
DUI charges after two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston

WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Williston yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 5:55 p.m. Police identified one of the drivers as Eric Worden, 26, of Waterbury, and the other driver as Krieg Pinkham, 50, of Northfield. Police say the collision caused...
WILLISTON, VT
Police looking to ID man seen in Jay

JAY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Jay yesterday. Authorities were notified of suspicious activity in the area of Sargents Way at around 8:45 a.m. Police say they are asking for any information on the man. They also ask if anyon...
JAY, VT
Complaints cause recall of tainted pot

DERBY — A complaint about some unwanted side effects, led recreational cannabis retailers to take some of their wares from the shelf this week. A product from one of the Northeast Kingdom’s cannabis cultivators showed elevated traces of a fungicide and the Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued a recall and stepped in to make sure that no other contaminated flowers from the Holland Cannabis Company made it to market.
DERBY, VT
Newport woman awarded vehicle from car-donation nonprofit

NEWPORT – A Newport mother recently received a donated car that is helping bring relief from her family’s transportation struggles. Jessica Corr was awarded a 2004 Nissan Altima from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s...
NEWPORT, VT

