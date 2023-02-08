ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glover, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
colchestersun.com

Here are 6 events to look forward to in Colchester

Where: Elley-Long Music Center at St. Michaels College. Details: The Vermont Philiharmonic will celebrate talented local musicians Laura Zhou-Hackett, a pianist attending Burlington High School and the Champlain Trio, which includes violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda. Valentines Special. When: 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Where:...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for burglary at Montpelier City Hall

MONTPELIER — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier on Friday. Authorities say they arrested Randolph M. Tatro, of Montpelier, for the offenses of burglary, larceny, trespass, and vandalism. The burglary took place at the Montpelier Community Justice Center on Main Street back in January. Tatro was issued a...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police officials are investigating reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, said the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. In the statement released Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said that state police received a report...
WATERBURY, VT
VTDigger

Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike

The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

New Urgent Care center to open in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
WILLISTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Here are 11 things to look forward to in Essex and Essex Junction

Details: Browse the February baking book display and choose a cookie recipe. Sign up at the front desk with the recipe, bake at least a dozen cookies and swap them with participants. Jewelry Trunk Show at Essex Experience. When: 2-6 PM, Saturday, February 11. Where: Addie & Grace, Essex. Details:...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Colchester man convicted on firerm charge

COLCHESTER — Dennis Martin, 42, of Colchester, was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in United States District Court in Burlington yesterday. According to court records, on February 17, 2019, Martin’s wife reported ongoing domestic abuse. perpetrated by Martin. On February 18, 2019, Martin’s...
COLCHESTER, VT
VTDigger

‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
VERMONT STATE
102.9 WBLM

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
WCAX

Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy