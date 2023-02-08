Read full article on original website
colchestersun.com
Here are 6 events to look forward to in Colchester
Where: Elley-Long Music Center at St. Michaels College. Details: The Vermont Philiharmonic will celebrate talented local musicians Laura Zhou-Hackett, a pianist attending Burlington High School and the Champlain Trio, which includes violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda. Valentines Special. When: 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Where:...
Backers say Burlington’s ‘Prop Zero’ would expand direct democracy
Landing on the Town Meeting Day ballot by a petition campaign, the proposal would place more authority in the hands of voters to alter city ordinances. Critics say it isn’t well-suited to the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Backers say Burlington’s ‘Prop Zero’ would expand direct democracy.
mynbc5.com
Vermont College of Fine Arts to moves on-campus programs to Colorado College
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont College of Fine Arts will end on-campus programming at the Montpelier campus this weekend after school officials decided to move its residency programs out of state. The private art school is scheduled to end their on-campus programming on Saturday, with summer residency programs moving...
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for burglary at Montpelier City Hall
MONTPELIER — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier on Friday. Authorities say they arrested Randolph M. Tatro, of Montpelier, for the offenses of burglary, larceny, trespass, and vandalism. The burglary took place at the Montpelier Community Justice Center on Main Street back in January. Tatro was issued a...
Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right?
Vermont Fish & Wildlife will use our tax dollars lobbying the Legislature in favor of a small special-interest group, when it should be working for wildlife and the majority of Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right? .
Burlington’s emergency shelter pods finally open
After months of delays, Burlington's Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter community is finally opening this week, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Monday. The residents will be moving in in stages, and Mayor Weinberger expects the shelter to be fully occupied by the end of the month.
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police officials are investigating reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, said the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. In the statement released Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said that state police received a report...
Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike
The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
mynbc5.com
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
Colchester Sun
Here are 11 things to look forward to in Essex and Essex Junction
Details: Browse the February baking book display and choose a cookie recipe. Sign up at the front desk with the recipe, bake at least a dozen cookies and swap them with participants. Jewelry Trunk Show at Essex Experience. When: 2-6 PM, Saturday, February 11. Where: Addie & Grace, Essex. Details:...
newportdispatch.com
Colchester man convicted on firerm charge
COLCHESTER — Dennis Martin, 42, of Colchester, was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in United States District Court in Burlington yesterday. According to court records, on February 17, 2019, Martin’s wife reported ongoing domestic abuse. perpetrated by Martin. On February 18, 2019, Martin’s...
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Driver acquitted in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists to be deported to Ukraine
CONCORD, N.H. — A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, had...
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
Ice fisherman drowns in Lake Champlain
The Grand Isle resident’s death appears to be an accident, according to state police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ice fisherman drowns in Lake Champlain.
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
