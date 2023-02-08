ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BET

Canada Sends Military Plane to Haiti to Assist With Rampant Gang Violence

Canada has dispatched a military plane to Haiti to assist the national police in dealing with the escalating violence from gangs which have virtually taken over the Caribbean nation. In a joint statement issued between Canadian National Defence Minister Anita Anand and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Canada has deployed...
CBS News

Calls mount for U.S. intervention as gangs slaughter Haitian police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti — Outraged rebel police officers paralyzed Port-au-Prince on Thursday, roaring through the streets on motorcycles in protest of a slew of killings of police officers by Haitian gangs. More than a hundred protesters blocked roads, shot guns into the air, and broke through gates in the capital's airport and the prime minister's house, with tensions escalating throughout the day.   Gangs have killed at least 10 officers in the past week; another is missing and one more has severe bullet wounds, according to the Haitian National Police.   Video circulating social media — likely recorded by gangs — shows...
FLORIDA STATE
France 24

'Everything that we are seeing in Haiti is the direct consequence of US and Western imperialism'

Civilian protesters and police have been marching through Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince to demonstrate against a slew of killings of police officers by armed gangs in worsening violence in the Caribbean nation. Streets were blocked with barricades the day after gangs, who control much of Haiti and regularly kidnap people for ransom, attacked police headquarters in Liancourt, a town in the north of Haiti, killing six officers. For more on the gang violence that has ripped through the country, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Jean Eddy Saint-Paul, Haitian American sociologist, professor, scholar, and public intellectual who currently serves as a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY,) where he's the founding director of the CUNY Haitian Studies Institute.
The Independent

‘Are you stupid?’: Tourist attacked after climbing steps of forbidden pyramid in Mexico

A Polish tourist who attempted to climb a Mayan temple in Mexico was hit on the head with a stick by a bystander and berated by another before eventually being detained.It is forbidden to climb the stairs of the pyramid of Kukulkan, also known as El Castillo, located at the site of an ancient city called Chichen Itza that falls under the Tinum Municipality in the Yucatán state.A video that went viral on Twitter showed the tourist being taken away from the Mexican landmark by two officials and beaten with a stick by an onlooker at the base of...
KXAN

Migrants turn back to Mexico after buses-to-Canada rumor debunked

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mauricio Mata braved near-freezing temperatures and ventured to the border wall on the other side of the Rio Grande on Wednesday night under the impression U.S. authorities would be busing him and other Venezuelan asylum-seekers to the Canadian border. But after several hours...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard

A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
FLORIDA STATE

