Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Canada Sends Military Plane to Haiti to Assist With Rampant Gang Violence
Canada has dispatched a military plane to Haiti to assist the national police in dealing with the escalating violence from gangs which have virtually taken over the Caribbean nation. In a joint statement issued between Canadian National Defence Minister Anita Anand and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Canada has deployed...
Canada deploys military aircraft over Haiti to disrupt gangs
Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs.
travelawaits.com
A Warning For U.S. Visitors Traveling To Mexico — The Dangerous Situation Happening In Cancun
The U.S. Department of State has a warning for the crowds of U.S. citizens planning to travel to Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo this winter. The travel advisory, which was originally posted by the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico, was issued following numerous incidents involving taxi and Uber drivers.
Elián González nearly became an American. Now, he's poised to become a Cuban lawmaker
Nearly 23 years after being ripped from a relative's home in Miami, González has been nominated to become a member of the communist country's parliament.
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to U.S
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for passports to apply for a U.S. migration program crowded local migration centers, according to videos shared on social media on Friday, crushing through small doorways and scaling the outside of stairways.
Calls mount for U.S. intervention as gangs slaughter Haitian police
Port-au-Prince, Haiti — Outraged rebel police officers paralyzed Port-au-Prince on Thursday, roaring through the streets on motorcycles in protest of a slew of killings of police officers by Haitian gangs. More than a hundred protesters blocked roads, shot guns into the air, and broke through gates in the capital's airport and the prime minister's house, with tensions escalating throughout the day. Gangs have killed at least 10 officers in the past week; another is missing and one more has severe bullet wounds, according to the Haitian National Police. Video circulating social media — likely recorded by gangs — shows...
France 24
'Everything that we are seeing in Haiti is the direct consequence of US and Western imperialism'
Civilian protesters and police have been marching through Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince to demonstrate against a slew of killings of police officers by armed gangs in worsening violence in the Caribbean nation. Streets were blocked with barricades the day after gangs, who control much of Haiti and regularly kidnap people for ransom, attacked police headquarters in Liancourt, a town in the north of Haiti, killing six officers. For more on the gang violence that has ripped through the country, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Jean Eddy Saint-Paul, Haitian American sociologist, professor, scholar, and public intellectual who currently serves as a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY,) where he's the founding director of the CUNY Haitian Studies Institute.
This U.S. diplomat went to Haiti to talk policing. Then he got a close look at the chaos
The Biden administration has spent $92 million on security efforts in gang-plagued Haiti since summer of 2021. Is it enough?
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Once the promise of hope in Haiti, textile park is now laying off thousands of workers
Haiti has lost 11,000 apparel jobs in the past year.
‘Are you stupid?’: Tourist attacked after climbing steps of forbidden pyramid in Mexico
A Polish tourist who attempted to climb a Mayan temple in Mexico was hit on the head with a stick by a bystander and berated by another before eventually being detained.It is forbidden to climb the stairs of the pyramid of Kukulkan, also known as El Castillo, located at the site of an ancient city called Chichen Itza that falls under the Tinum Municipality in the Yucatán state.A video that went viral on Twitter showed the tourist being taken away from the Mexican landmark by two officials and beaten with a stick by an onlooker at the base of...
KXAN
Migrants turn back to Mexico after buses-to-Canada rumor debunked
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mauricio Mata braved near-freezing temperatures and ventured to the border wall on the other side of the Rio Grande on Wednesday night under the impression U.S. authorities would be busing him and other Venezuelan asylum-seekers to the Canadian border. But after several hours...
Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard
A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise ‘absolutely deserves’ an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, says co-star Jennifer ConnellyRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG saysEarth’s inner core has slowed down and could impact days’ length, new study finds
U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.
Hundreds of migrants show up at border after rumors of U.S. sending buses to Canada
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of migrants showed up at the U.S. Mexico border near Yarbrough on Wednesday night into Thursday. This as rumors spread that buses would take the migrants to Canada. Border Patrol El Paso sector says in a period of a couple of hours more than 500 showed up and then […]
Iran Unveils Underground ‘Fighter Caves’ Housing F-4 Phantoms
Iranian Army/WANAAfter creating missile and drone caves, Iran shows how it is now basing fighters in underground hardened facilities.
Mexico finds over 50 unaccompanied kids from Guatemala in migrant truck
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Thursday stopped a crowded truck transporting nearly 70 migrants from Guatemala, mostly unaccompanied children, the country’s National Institute of Migration (INM) said in a statement.
Elian Gonzalez set to become Cuban lawmaker
Elián González, the Cuban boy whose custody battle stoked Cold War-era tensions, has been nominated to serve in the island's National Assembly, the communist-party daily Granma said Monday.
Around 70% of Haitians back international force to fight gangs, survey says
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Around seven in 10 people in Haiti back proposed creation of an international force to help the national police fight violence from armed gangs who have expanded their territory since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a survey carried out in January.
Russian State TV Revives Effort to Reclaim Alaska From U.S.
"Alaska is ours again," said Yevgeny Satanovsky, the president of Russia's Institute of the Middle East.
Comments / 0