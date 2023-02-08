ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

islandfreepress.org

Marine Fisheries Commission to meet Feb. 22-24 in New Bern

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Feb. 22-24 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Bern Riverfront, 100 Middle St., New Bern. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23,...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City seeks community input for 2023 development plan

- Morehead City officials are turning to the community for input on the town's 2023 development plan as the document nears the final steps of completion. The town's updated plan will be up for discussion during Morehead City's regular monthly town council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14 in City Hall. The...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Fifteenth Street improvements planned for near future

The Fifteenth Street and Carolina Avenue area will look very different in the next three to five years if the City of Washington’s plans for the area come to fruition. The City of Washington is exercising its partnership of two years with Electricities of North Carolina and Retail Strategies, LLC to assist with recruiting and retaining traditional and dining businesses, Mayor Donald Sadler said.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Carteret County nature preserve expands by 78 acres

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A family donates a large sum of land to a Carteret County preserve to make it 201 acres. The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has officially expanded the Sea Gate Woods Nature Preserve by 78 acres, bringing the entire preserve to 201 acres. This land was donated by the Eudys family of Radio Island Investment, LLC.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret County Board of Education adopts resolution calling for flexibility in school calendar law

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education is calling for changes to the state’s school calendar law that members say places undue hardships on public school systems. “The board encourages parents, students and other community members to contact their North Carolina legislators to advocate for calendar flexibility,”...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue

The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are bringing up several problems, including illness. Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue. The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Officials plan prescribed burn in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Croatan National Forest officials are planning to conduct a 1,474-acre prescribed burn in Craven County on Thursday. The purpose of the prescribed burn is to “reduce hazardous fuel reduction and improve wildlife habitat,” according to a press release. The burn is located off Hope Road, Pine Cliff Road and Ferry Road, […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina scallop shuckers fear the end of an era

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Scallop shuckers are sounding the alarm of staffing woes in one Eastern Carolina town. Outer Banks Seafood in Beaufort says they are one of four full-time seafood houses still in operation hand shucking scallops in Eastern North Carolina. The State Department of Environmental Quality says more...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

‘Young Waterfowlers’ Day’ to honor students killed in Carteret County plane crash

ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East community will pause Monday to honor high school students killed in a plane crash in Carteret County one year ago. Four East Carteret High School students were among eight people killed on February 13, 2022, as the group was returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County. The Pilatus PC-12/47 plane, headed for the Beaufort airport, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
constructiondive.com

Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project

London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County bridge closed for maintenance

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Work has begun on an Onslow County bridge, the NC Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. State Transportation crews closed the Holly Shelter Road bridge over Harris Creek west of Jacksonville for repairs and maintenance. Drivers who use this road just off N.C. 53 should instead use either Haws Run and Scott […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning

CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspects wanted in attempted break-in at Carteret County business

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects they said were involved in the attempted breaking and entering of a business on Wednesday. Three people can be seen in the two videos. The individuals are wanted by the sheriff’s office for questioning for an attempted […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Principal and Teacher of the Year, CTE Among Agenda Items on Craven Board of Education Work Session and Meeting

The Board of Education has a work session and meeting scheduled for this month. The work session will be held Feb. 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. and the regular board meeting will be held Feb. 16, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Administrative Building Board Room of Craven County Schools Central Office in New Bern. View the agendas in their entirety here.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7

Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
BEAUFORT, NC

