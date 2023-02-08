Read full article on original website
Related
WWE’s Elimination Chamber Match Card is Looking Stacked
The Elimination Chamber PPV is shaping up to be an early candidate for the event of the year. WWE is putting together a card better than I could have ever expected it to be only a few weeks removed from the Royal Rumble. We all knew the event would be highlighted by Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, but the other matches WWE has announced have a chance to steal the show as well. Triple H is not playing around with these events leading into WrestleMania.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return
Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Believes It’s Time For Her To Start Having Rivalries With Top Stars
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in the AEW’s women’s division. Ever since her debut, she has captivated audiences with her raw strength and athleticism. In fact, she boasts the longest active win streak on the roster and is the only wrestler to win 50 straight matches.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ringsidenews.com
Elias Says Ezekiel Is Still In A Coma
Following an attack by Kevin Owens on the August 8th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Ezekiel was written off television and is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. He was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated after the powerbomb he received on the ring apron. Ezekiel’s departure resulted in Elias’ much-anticipated return last year.
wrestlinginc.com
Elias Provides Health Update On Ezekiel
Since Elias made his long-awaited return to WWE in October 2022, there has been no sign of his brother Ezekiel. Ezekiel was last seen in August on "WWE Raw," ending up hospitalized following a vicious attack by Kevin Owens. He's also not part of any creative plans moving forward, as his name was later removed from WWE's internal roster. So how is Ezekiel doing and what is his status? Elias provided a quick health update during an interview with WWE Deutschland.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Writes Reason For The Usos’ Absence Next Week On Smackdown
WWE superstars and crew will visit the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, Canada for the ho-home edition of SmackDown for Elimination Chamber. February 17th promises to be a night full of action, but it won’t feature The Usos, at least in the flesh. As seen on WWE SmackDown this...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com
Unmasked Rey Mysterio Rejects Fan Autograph Request At Airport
Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest underdogs in WWE history. The iconic luchadore continues to inspire fans and peers with his incredible in-ring prowess and storytelling abilities. Recently, a video of an unmasked Rey Mysterio found its way to social media. In the clip, Rey is seen rejecting fan...
ringsidenews.com
JBL’s WWE Status After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
AEW is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestling companies in the world right now. In fact, due to the company having so many pro wrestlers from various promotions, seeing ex-WWE Stars in the company is nothing new either. In fact, it seems Sin Cara was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's WWE Status
Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE programming since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in shocking fashion to the returning Charlotte Flair on December 30. Rousey also did not compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match on January 28, but there appears to be an update on her status.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Planning Famous Gimmick Match For WrestleMania 39
WWE has a lot of moving pieces at all times, and external factors can sometimes get in the way. The company’s plan for a Hell in a Cell match at the Royal Rumble didn’t come to pass, and they booked a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight instead. That unforgiving structure could return soon enough, because the company still has a WrestleMania card to announce.
ringsidenews.com
Paul Wight Hopes To Be Back In The Ring Soon
Paul Wight started off his career as The Giant in WCW, before making a name for himself as The Big Show in WWE. He spent two decades in WWE and took part in numerous storylines before parting ways with the company. He’s now part of the AEW family and hasn’t competed much since joining the company. That being said, Wight hopes to be back in the ring soon.
ringsidenews.com
Possible Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber Title Match
WWE will be presenting their next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, on February 18th. With just a little over a week to go, the company has been preparing proper storylines for all of its feuds. This includes the US Title Elimination Chamber match, and now it seems a possible spoiler for the match was given.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Drops A Clue About His Whereabouts Ahead Of WWE SmackDown This Week
The WWE Universe bared witnessed the internal decimation of one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE at the Royal Rumble event last week, The Bloodline. The bold move that led Sami Zayn to choose himself over just being a tool for Roman Reigns led to serious implications, which also saw Jey Uso walking out on the group. However, it looks like Jey has dropped a hint about his whereabouts.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Sends Defiant Message About His Identity Ahead Of WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn has been part of the WWE family for almost a decade now and has consistently improved himself at every turn. Zayn has also managed to turn every single gimmick into pure gold, including his latest one concerning The Bloodline. In fact, he sent a defiant message about his identity ahead of SmackDown this week.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Re-Signs Champions To New Contracts
There is always a bit of contract news going around AEW. This is no different as the company has locked down two of their champions. Austin and Colton Gunn just won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite. That win was rather controversial, but it happened nonetheless. Now, it seems that they are going to stick around Tony Khan’s company.
