FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Has Housed A Storied HistoryColin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
The First Legal Cannabis Store Outside The New York City Is Set To OpenAbdul GhaniBinghamton, NY
Man Accused Of Threatening Top RepublicanNews Breaking LIVEEndicott, NY
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
Bay News 9
New York State Blues Festival announces its 2023 performers
The New York State Blues Festival on Thursday confirmed its headliners for this summer. This year's lineup will feature Blood Brothers playing the first night, followed by Southern Avenue performing the next night. The final performance will feature Samantha Fish opening for the lengendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy. "We are...
Bay News 9
Harlem marijuana dispensary bogged down by community opposition
In December, the state announced it had signed the first lease for a legal marijuana dispensary at a vacant storefront on 125th Street in Harlem. In keeping with the program’s social equity goals, the idea was to build out the dispensary and turn the keys over to one of the state’s first licensed operators — individuals who were impacted by a past marijuana conviction.
Bay News 9
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
Bay News 9
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon's liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a public...
Bay News 9
Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Friday called for doctors to pause giving puberty blockers and hormones to new patients at a transgender youth clinic. The call comes a day after he announced an investigation into claims that the facility rushed to give children gender-affirming care without informed consent.
Bay News 9
Former employee claims he was fired due to involvement in unionization efforts at Amazon Air Hub
HEBRON, Ky. – A former employee of the Amazon Air Hub (KCVG) in northern Kentucky said he believes his involvement in organizing a union led to his firing. Edward Clarke was responsible for the weights and balances of cargo planes, which he said are crucial to pilot safety. On Jan. 17, he received a notice from Amazon of the termination of his employment. Prior to that notice, he said he was told he was under investigation. He had been at the air hub for two and a half years.
Bay News 9
Florida State Fair kicks off Thursday
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair kicks off Thursday. All of the food, fun, rides, music and exhibits open at 11 a.m. at the fairgrounds in Tampa. Tickets range from $6 to $15. The fair runs until Feb. 20. And new this year, all guests 17 or younger...
Bay News 9
Intel, Honda look to allay concerns at DDC Luncheon
DAYTON, Ohio — Leaders from Intel and Honda shared more about their plans for Ohio at the annual Dayton Development Coalition meeting on Wednesday, with about 500 people attending the sold-out event at the Carillon Historical Park’s Winsupply Center of Leadership in Dayton. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
Local pup featured in Puppy Bowl remains up for adoption
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Central Floridians can cheer on six local rescue pups for this year’s Puppy Bowl. The puppies came from Florida Little Dog Rescue and all but one have since been adopted. Jimmy Kibble, a Husky-Pomeranian mix, needs someone active who can keep up with the...
Bay News 9
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize, pay $3M in settlement with whistleblowers who reported him to FBI
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize, pay $3M in settlement with whistleblowers who reported him to FBI. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
