Congratulations to Miguel Angel Fuentes Garcia for being selected as this month’s Student Affairs Student Spotlight due to his embodiment of the Golden Eagle values. Miguel, who is originally from Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, is a Senior Mechanical Engineer major who hopes to become an engineer in the biomedical field. Miguel’s desire to work within this industry stems from his dream of helping “people heal faster than ever using vanguard technology while we create a personalized solution for each patient’s own needs.” This is evident through his current research, which is already being funded by URECA and CISE, into the strength of the Achilles tendons with the hope to develop a way to produce tissue for this cord instead of having it donated. He continues to make a difference as the president of Tennessee Tech’s SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) chapter. This position allows him the opportunity to fulfill his goals in better preparing his peers for the work force and encouraging the advancement of Hispanic students in STEM. Miguel’s strong leadership can additionally be found at the Upper Cumberland Hispanic Heritage Festival where he was the Arts & Crafts Coordinator and he helped to organize the first SHPE Sub-Regional Retreat. It is Miguel’s bold fearless leadership style and passion for pursuing vital knowledge that make him such an excellent choice for the Student Affairs Student Spotlight.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO