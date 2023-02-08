Read full article on original website
tntech.edu
Emotions in the Classroom
How do emotions show up in teaching and learning? Join the Center for Innovation in Teaching & Learning (CITL) for a workshop on Tuesday, February 14th at 11 AM. In this workshop, we’ll explore the affective domain and its connection to learning. We’ll also hear from TnTech faculty about how emotions play a role in their teaching. Register below and contact the CITL with questions at citl@tntech.edu.
tntech.edu
Student Affairs Student Spotlight – Miguel Fuentes Garcia
Congratulations to Miguel Angel Fuentes Garcia for being selected as this month’s Student Affairs Student Spotlight due to his embodiment of the Golden Eagle values. Miguel, who is originally from Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, is a Senior Mechanical Engineer major who hopes to become an engineer in the biomedical field. Miguel’s desire to work within this industry stems from his dream of helping “people heal faster than ever using vanguard technology while we create a personalized solution for each patient’s own needs.” This is evident through his current research, which is already being funded by URECA and CISE, into the strength of the Achilles tendons with the hope to develop a way to produce tissue for this cord instead of having it donated. He continues to make a difference as the president of Tennessee Tech’s SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) chapter. This position allows him the opportunity to fulfill his goals in better preparing his peers for the work force and encouraging the advancement of Hispanic students in STEM. Miguel’s strong leadership can additionally be found at the Upper Cumberland Hispanic Heritage Festival where he was the Arts & Crafts Coordinator and he helped to organize the first SHPE Sub-Regional Retreat. It is Miguel’s bold fearless leadership style and passion for pursuing vital knowledge that make him such an excellent choice for the Student Affairs Student Spotlight.
fox17.com
Tennessee has highest rate of hospital closures per capita, what are the rural impacts?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 2010, Tennessee has had the highest number of hospital closures per capita in the nation and these closures are limiting access to healthcare for our rural communities. According to the Tennessee Health Care Campaign, more than one fourth of Tennessee’s rural counties have no...
Design phase set to begin for new Wilson County elementary school
Wilson County Schools are bursting at the seams when it comes to enrollment, so much so there are talks of two sites for new elementary schools.
Guests get royal prom experience with ‘Night to Shine’ in Gallatin
Guests got to experience an unforgettable prom experience on Friday evening as Gallatin became the centerstage for a worldwide event.
WKRN
Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting
Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting. Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting. Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee …. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. http://bit.ly/3JXNjn9. How to avoid falling victim to romance scams. How...
wgnsradio.com
Mayor Pleased With Some Developments...NOT With Others!
(MURFREESBORO) Mayor Shane McFarland was on the WGNS' Action Line broadcast and talked about the three major downtown developments. Each would include a mix of condominiums and apartments, along with office space, retail on the first floor and parking. He sighed and commented on the development where First Methodist Church...
tntech.edu
CISE Grant Applications Due March 24
Creative Inquiry Summer Experience (CISE) grant applications are due March 24. Grants are for a maximum of $4,000 with up to $3,500 as a paid stipend. Please email your application as a single combined PDF file to lweathers@tntech.edu. Application materials are available on the CISE website.
Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against school board member
It was a long and heated night in Wilson County.
ucbjournal.com
Hix Farm Brewery bartender cited
It was determined that there was illegal sale of alcohol to an underage individual. Putnam County – On January 22, 2023, Hix Farm Brewery hosted a private event “DRAG me to BRUNCH” that was sponsored by Upper Cumberland Pride. This event brought unwelcomed guests to our community such as ANTIFA, Proud Boys, and others.
wvlt.tv
2023 Mr. & Miss Basketball Award Finalists announced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13, at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s to Open 1st Tennessee Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club’s continued expansion of new locations this year will include its inaugural club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of 2023. The Volunteer State’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne, a city in Rutherford County.
Lebanon, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Lebanon, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cookeville High School basketball team will have a game with Wilson Central High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
WSMV
Teddy bear made from late ‘Mammie’s jacket’ found at Goodwill
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A teddy bear made from a grandmother’s jacket — found at a Goodwill in Cookeville — could soon be back in the hands of its family with the help of a Facebook group. Regena Moreno posted two photos of the teddy bear...
Local Chef Alex Belew Wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21
Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. He made it to the final three and then in an intense cook-off he gained one of the two final spots tying with his strongest competition, Dafne Mejia. That final spot came down to the wire.
WKRN
I-40 partially reopens in Smith County
‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Traffic Safety Task Force to Conduct Traffic Enforcement & Bar Checks This Sunday
“Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” – That’s the slogan from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to enlist people to stop drunk-driving crashes statewide during The Big Game on Feb. 12. Three people lost their lives in DUI-related traffic crashes and 91 drunk-driving crashes occurred during...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Announces Major Drug Bust Involving Fentanyl and Fentanyl Laced Drugs
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced a major drug bust in Middle Tennessee. TBI reports said a multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses in Middle Tennessee, resulted in the arrest of two individuals from California with ties to the Sinola Cartel. 21 year old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo of Tustin, and 20...
