Emotions in the Classroom

How do emotions show up in teaching and learning? Join the Center for Innovation in Teaching & Learning (CITL) for a workshop on Tuesday, February 14th at 11 AM. In this workshop, we’ll explore the affective domain and its connection to learning. We’ll also hear from TnTech faculty about how emotions play a role in their teaching. Register below and contact the CITL with questions at citl@tntech.edu.
Student Affairs Student Spotlight – Miguel Fuentes Garcia

Congratulations to Miguel Angel Fuentes Garcia for being selected as this month’s Student Affairs Student Spotlight due to his embodiment of the Golden Eagle values. Miguel, who is originally from Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, is a Senior Mechanical Engineer major who hopes to become an engineer in the biomedical field. Miguel’s desire to work within this industry stems from his dream of helping “people heal faster than ever using vanguard technology while we create a personalized solution for each patient’s own needs.” This is evident through his current research, which is already being funded by URECA and CISE, into the strength of the Achilles tendons with the hope to develop a way to produce tissue for this cord instead of having it donated. He continues to make a difference as the president of Tennessee Tech’s SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) chapter. This position allows him the opportunity to fulfill his goals in better preparing his peers for the work force and encouraging the advancement of Hispanic students in STEM. Miguel’s strong leadership can additionally be found at the Upper Cumberland Hispanic Heritage Festival where he was the Arts & Crafts Coordinator and he helped to organize the first SHPE Sub-Regional Retreat. It is Miguel’s bold fearless leadership style and passion for pursuing vital knowledge that make him such an excellent choice for the Student Affairs Student Spotlight.
Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting

Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting. Wilson County School Board ethics complaint meeting. Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee …. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. http://bit.ly/3JXNjn9. How to avoid falling victim to romance scams. How...
Mayor Pleased With Some Developments...NOT With Others!

(MURFREESBORO) Mayor Shane McFarland was on the WGNS' Action Line broadcast and talked about the three major downtown developments. Each would include a mix of condominiums and apartments, along with office space, retail on the first floor and parking. He sighed and commented on the development where First Methodist Church...
CISE Grant Applications Due March 24

Creative Inquiry Summer Experience (CISE) grant applications are due March 24. Grants are for a maximum of $4,000 with up to $3,500 as a paid stipend. Please email your application as a single combined PDF file to lweathers@tntech.edu. Application materials are available on the CISE website.
Hix Farm Brewery bartender cited

It was determined that there was illegal sale of alcohol to an underage individual. Putnam County – On January 22, 2023, Hix Farm Brewery hosted a private event “DRAG me to BRUNCH” that was sponsored by Upper Cumberland Pride. This event brought unwelcomed guests to our community such as ANTIFA, Proud Boys, and others.
2023 Mr. & Miss Basketball Award Finalists announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13, at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
BJ’s to Open 1st Tennessee Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s continued expansion of new locations this year will include its inaugural club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of 2023. The Volunteer State’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne, a city in Rutherford County.
Lebanon, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Cookeville High School basketball team will have a game with Wilson Central High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
Local Chef Alex Belew Wins ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21

Alex Belew, former owner of Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro, has been competing on chef Gordon Ramsay’s television show Hell’s Kitchen for the last 14 weeks. He made it to the final three and then in an intense cook-off he gained one of the two final spots tying with his strongest competition, Dafne Mejia. That final spot came down to the wire.
I-40 partially reopens in Smith County

‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
