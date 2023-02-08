Read full article on original website
Shannon Sharpe asks Ja Morant after Kevin Durant trade: 'Y'all still good in the West?'
Kevin Durant's trade from Brooklyn to Phoenix early Thursday morning may have tipped the power in the Western Conference midseason. The Suns now have Durant once he returns from a knee injury alongside Devin Booker — who just returned from injury this week — Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton in a formidable core. Phoenix is currently fifth in the West but within range to move into the top four. ...
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade
As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
Report: Warriors acquiring Gary Payton II from Trail Blazers for five second round picks
After moving James Wiseman in a deal that involved the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks, the Golden State Warriors weren’t done making moves before the NBA trade deadline. During the final countdown on deadline day, the Warriors traded multiple second-round picks and Kevin Knox to acquire Gary Payton...
Kevin Durant: Perfect trade Grizzlies must offer Nets ahead of deadline
In order to acquire Kevin Durant before the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies will need to offer the Brooklyn Nets a substantial return package. The likelihood of obtaining Durant has increased following Kyrie Irving’s move to the Dallas Mavericks, and it is imperative for the Grizzlies to capitalize on this opportunity. Although they currently have the second-best win-loss record in the Western Conference, it is hard to imagine the Grizzlies passing up the chance to acquire a player like Durant. The combination of superstar Ja Morant and the “Slim Reaper” would be a dream come true for Grizzlies fans. Here we will look at the Grizzlies’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.
Yardbarker
NBA Fines Cam Thomas For Postgame Comment
The NBA has issued Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas a $40,000 fine for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview. Thomas made his comments during an on-court interview at the conclusion of the Nets' 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at Barclays Center. The...
Report: Grizzlies offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges
The Grizzlies are the mystery team that was willing to put four future first-round picks in a trade offer for forward Mikal Bridges, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his Lowe Post podcast after Thursday’s trade deadline that he had heard of one team offering four first-rounders to the Nets for Bridges. Brooklyn acquired the 26-year-old forward from the Suns as part of its package for Kevin Durant.
Starting Lineups For Every NBA Team In The Western Conference
Post the trade deadline, the starting lineups become a stark contrast to what they were at the start of the season.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
Knicks, Blazers, Sixers, Hornets officially complete four-team trade
The Knicks, Trail Blazers, Sixers, and Hornets have folded two separate trade agreements into a single four-team trade, with press releases from New York and Portland confirming that the deal is official. The trade combines the Knicks’ acquisition of Josh Hart from Portland with the three-team trade agreement that sends...
Sixers' Daryl Morey confirms that team sought trade partner for Furkan Korkmaz
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey confirmed that Furkan Korkmaz requested a trade and said he tried to find a new home for the forward, Derek Bodner of The Daily Six tweets. “Look, he’s a very good player,” the Sixers’ top exec said. “I think he would be in...
Why did the Mavs hold onto Christian Wood, Tim Haraway Jr. beyond trade deadline?
Despite being the subjects of trade rumors for weeks, Mavericks veterans Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr. have remained with Dallas beyond this year’s trade deadline. Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News notes that their futures with the club are somewhat murky. Caplan notes that Hardaway’s inefficient play...
Nets' Cam Thomas fined for 'derogatory and disparaging language'
Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40K by the NBA for using “derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview,” the league announced on Friday. Thomas was being interviewed on TNT on Thursday night alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie and was asked about comments Dinwiddie made during his press conference earlier in the week. Dinwiddie had joked that the Nets acquired him and Dorian Finney-Smith because they needed more good-looking players.
Matisse Thybulle heads to Blazers, Jalen McDaniels to Sixers in three-team trade
The Trail Blazers are in the process of finalizing a trade for Sixers defensive ace Matisse Thybulle, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report (Twitter link). According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter links), it’ll be a three-team deal that also includes the Hornets, with forward Jalen McDaniels headed to Philadelphia and Charlotte acquiring multiple second-round picks. Veteran wing Svi Mykhailiuk, whom the Blazers agreed to acquire in the Josh Hart trade with New York, will be flipped to the Hornets in this deal, Woj adds (Twitter links).
chatsports.com
Long Island Nets win 10th straight, destroying Sioux Falls Skyforce, 130-95
Alondes Williams racked up a triple-double and two other Nets scored better than 20 points as the Long Island Nets won their 10th straight, tying the Nets affiliate record, in a 130-95 shellacking of the Sioux Falls Skyforce at Barclays Center Thursday night. Long Island is now 16-3 in the...
Lakers' LeBron James to miss second consecutive game vs. Warriors
Medical imaging conducted on LeBron James‘ injured left foot this week didn’t show any damage, but the Lakers star will miss a second consecutive game due to what the team is calling left ankle soreness, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The Lakers have officially ruled out James for Saturday’s contest vs. Golden State.
Warriors' Stephen Curry to be reassessed after All-Star break
Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry has been out since February 4 after injuring his left leg against the Mavericks. Imaging after the game, a 119-113 Warriors win, revealed that the 6-foot-2 vet incurred a lower left leg contusion and partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane. Now, it...
Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic expected to return Saturday
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is expected to return to action on Saturday night vs. the Kings, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report (Twitter link). The team has officially listed Doncic as probable to play (Twitter link). Doncic has missed the last four games due to a right heel contusion. His...
Four-team blockbuster trade in jeopardy after Gary Payton II fails physical
Gary Payton II has failed a physical exam, placing the four-team swap involving the Warriors, Pistons, Trail Blazers and Hawks in jeopardy, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic report. Payton has a core muscle injury that could sideline him for up to three months, according to the exam...
Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in three-team deal
The Pistons will acquire James Wiseman from the Warriors in a three-team trade that will send Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Golden State will get five second-round picks from Atlanta in the deal, Wojnarowski adds (Twitter link). Detroit needs to send out another $2.5M to...
