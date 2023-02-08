ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Shannon Sharpe asks Ja Morant after Kevin Durant trade: 'Y'all still good in the West?'

Kevin Durant's trade from Brooklyn to Phoenix early Thursday morning may have tipped the power in the Western Conference midseason. The Suns now have Durant once he returns from a knee injury alongside Devin Booker — who just returned from injury this week — Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton in a formidable core. Phoenix is currently fifth in the West but within range to move into the top four. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade

As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant: Perfect trade Grizzlies must offer Nets ahead of deadline

In order to acquire Kevin Durant before the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies will need to offer the Brooklyn Nets a substantial return package. The likelihood of obtaining Durant has increased following Kyrie Irving’s move to the Dallas Mavericks, and it is imperative for the Grizzlies to capitalize on this opportunity. Although they currently have the second-best win-loss record in the Western Conference, it is hard to imagine the Grizzlies passing up the chance to acquire a player like Durant. The combination of superstar Ja Morant and the “Slim Reaper” would be a dream come true for Grizzlies fans. Here we will look at the Grizzlies’ perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

NBA Fines Cam Thomas For Postgame Comment

The NBA has issued Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas a $40,000 fine for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview. Thomas made his comments during an on-court interview at the conclusion of the Nets' 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at Barclays Center. The...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Hoops Rumors

Report: Grizzlies offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges

The Grizzlies are the mystery team that was willing to put four future first-round picks in a trade offer for forward Mikal Bridges, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his Lowe Post podcast after Thursday’s trade deadline that he had heard of one team offering four first-rounders to the Nets for Bridges. Brooklyn acquired the 26-year-old forward from the Suns as part of its package for Kevin Durant.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

Nets' Cam Thomas fined for 'derogatory and disparaging language'

Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40K by the NBA for using “derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview,” the league announced on Friday. Thomas was being interviewed on TNT on Thursday night alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie and was asked about comments Dinwiddie made during his press conference earlier in the week. Dinwiddie had joked that the Nets acquired him and Dorian Finney-Smith because they needed more good-looking players.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Matisse Thybulle heads to Blazers, Jalen McDaniels to Sixers in three-team trade

The Trail Blazers are in the process of finalizing a trade for Sixers defensive ace Matisse Thybulle, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report (Twitter link). According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter links), it’ll be a three-team deal that also includes the Hornets, with forward Jalen McDaniels headed to Philadelphia and Charlotte acquiring multiple second-round picks. Veteran wing Svi Mykhailiuk, whom the Blazers agreed to acquire in the Josh Hart trade with New York, will be flipped to the Hornets in this deal, Woj adds (Twitter links).
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic expected to return Saturday

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is expected to return to action on Saturday night vs. the Kings, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report (Twitter link). The team has officially listed Doncic as probable to play (Twitter link). Doncic has missed the last four games due to a right heel contusion. His...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in three-team deal

The Pistons will acquire James Wiseman from the Warriors in a three-team trade that will send Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Golden State will get five second-round picks from Atlanta in the deal, Wojnarowski adds (Twitter link). Detroit needs to send out another $2.5M to...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

