RadarOnline

Health Fears For 72-Year-Old Cybill Shepherd: Pals Worry As Veteran Actress ‘Struggles’ To Move Without Walking Cane

Former Hollywood glamour girl and supermodel Cybill Shepherd can allegedly no longer walk without a cane or leaning on a companion's arm, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders speculate the 72-year-old Last Picture movie actress may be suffering from an advanced case of arthritis. Cybill struggled to walk down a New York City street after exiting a studio where she'd filmed an appearance for the Tamron Hall Show."Her decline is so sad and tragic," dished a Tinseltown source. "She was once a Hollywood bombshell with a body and beauty to die for, but now she looks bloated and frail and has trouble moving...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s Most Hated Records

First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
Vibe

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Daughter React To His GRAMMY Win

Kendrick Lamar’s speech after winning the award for Best Rap Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards was great in its own right, but seeing his daughter’s reaction was simply priceless. In a clip shared on social media by Lamar’s wife, Whitney Alford, the rapper’s three-year-old daughter, Uzi, can be seen watching her father accepting his award at the podium. As he appeared speaking on the television screen, the toddler enthusiastically exclaimed, “Daddy! He’s talking about us.” Alford repeated their daughter’s words, before Uzi repeated, “He’s talking about us. He’s talking about his family. Uzi and Enoch and mommy.”More from...
Popculture

Classic Rock Star Retires From Touring

Life on the road has reached its end for one classic rock star, starting the new year in a new phase of their career. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Myles Goodwin, the final remaining founding member of April Wine, has announced his retirement from touring beginning in March. "Although I'm...

