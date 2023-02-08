Read full article on original website
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
21 popular dip recipes to try for your Super Bowl partyJM McBrideKansas City, MO
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
99-year-old Hermitage woman may not get what she wanted for Christmas (Travis Kelce), but she gets to see him in the Super Bowl
HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - They’ll be a lot of great Chiefs fans supporting the team in the Super Bowl, including plenty of them attending the game in-person at Glendale, Arizona. But 1,300 miles to the east of the Super Bowl is where you’ll find one of the more unique...
Duel in the Desert: Lake of the Ozarks resident working the Super Bowl
KY3's Jacob Cersosimo reports. Duel in the Desert: Eagles fans ready for the Super Bowl, too. KY3's Chad Plein reports from Phoenix as Super Bowl 57 nears. O-Zone: Glendale basketball seniors are our Athletes of the Week. Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST. O-Zone: Nixa 62, Republic 58.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Chiefs fans from the Ozarks enjoy NFL Fan Experience, despite no Super Bowl tickets
Duel in Desert: Ex-St. Louis Rams star Grant Wistrom explains balancing act for players at the Super Bowl. KY3 Sports Director Mark Spillane reports from Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Duel in the Desert: Lake of the Ozarks resident working the Super Bowl. Updated: 13 hours ago. KY3's Chad...
Papa Johns teams up with Donna Kelce for half Chiefs/half Eagles pizza
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Everyone’s favorite player-mom is bringing her divided fandom to the pizza industry. Papa Johns announced Saturday it is teaming up with Donna Kelce for a pizza with allegiances to each Super Bowl team---half Chiefs, half Eagles. For those who don’t know, Donna Kelce is...
Duel in Desert: Ex-St. Louis Rams star Grant Wistrom explains balancing act for players at the Super Bowl
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The excitement builds for Super Bowl 57 for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The hype leading up to the Super Bowl becomes a balancing act for the players. Webb City High School graduate Grant Wistrom played in three Super Bowls. As KY3 Sports Director Mark Spillane reports, he called each of his Super Bowls a business trip.
Duel in the Desert: Chiefs Kingdom enjoys fan experience ahead of Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX, AZ (KY3) - Fans from every NFL team have flocked to Arizona this week to celebrate Super Bowl LVII and the end of the NFL season. Among the fans are plenty of Chiefs Kingdom, and Jacob Cersosimo talked to a few of them on how they’re enjoying the fan experience.
Toney listed as limited participant in Chiefs’ first Super Bowl week injury report
PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs released an injury report for the first time during Super Bowl week, providing good and bad news at the wide receiver spot. Kansas City listed mid-season acquisition Kadarius Toney as a limited participant as he deals with a sprained left ankle suffered during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who missed the majority of the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, was listed as a full participant as he deals with an issue with his knee.
Duel in the Desert: Former NFL referee knows the pressure of the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - Former NFL referee Larry Nimmers knows the pressure of the Super Bowl. The Springfield native worked a few of the big games of his career. KY3′s Chad Plein shares his experience and the Super Bowl moment that made him tear up.
Duel in the Desert: Eagles fans hyped for the Super Bowl, too
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - Super Bowl 57 features two of the best fan bases in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. KY3′s Chad Plein caught up with several Eagles fans ready for another Super Bowl win.
KC Sports Commission reveals first renderings of NFL Draft site
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl isn’t the only big event on the horizon for Kansas City football fans. Kansas City will also host the NFL Draft in April!. On Friday, the KC Sports Commission released renderings of the NFL Draft site. The stage will be in...
Duel in the Desert: KY3's Chad Plein searches for treasure at Arizona's Superstition Mountain
KY3's Chad Plein reports. Duel in the Desert: Chiefs Kingdom enjoys fan experience ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Duel in the Desert: Chiefs Kingdom enjoys fan experience ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Duel in the Desert: Patrick Mahomes talks about his legacy ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Updated: 15 hours...
Missouri Capitol dome to shine red, gold for Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Capitol dome will be illuminated in red and gold as the Kansas City Chiefs seek another Super Bowl championship Sunday, February 12. Governor Mike Parson has ordered the dome to shine the Chiefs’ colors beginning Friday through Sunday. “The Kansas City Chiefs...
Duel in the Desert: Former MSU QB Mitch Ware talks Bears, Chiefs, and coaching Jerick McKinnon
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KY3) - KY3 talked with former Missouri State University Quarterback Mitch Ware to talk about the Bears, Chiefs, and coaching Jerick McKinnon. Ware was McKinnons QB coach at Georgia Southern. Ware talks about McKinnon as a person off the field and how it’s been fun to watch McKinnon work hard to get where he’s at now.
