Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Duel in the Desert: Lake of the Ozarks resident working the Super Bowl

KY3's Jacob Cersosimo reports. Duel in the Desert: Eagles fans ready for the Super Bowl, too. KY3's Chad Plein reports from Phoenix as Super Bowl 57 nears. O-Zone: Glendale basketball seniors are our Athletes of the Week. Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST. O-Zone: Nixa 62, Republic 58.
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KYTV

Duel in Desert: Ex-St. Louis Rams star Grant Wistrom explains balancing act for players at the Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The excitement builds for Super Bowl 57 for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The hype leading up to the Super Bowl becomes a balancing act for the players. Webb City High School graduate Grant Wistrom played in three Super Bowls. As KY3 Sports Director Mark Spillane reports, he called each of his Super Bowls a business trip.
WEBB CITY, MO
KYTV

Toney listed as limited participant in Chiefs’ first Super Bowl week injury report

PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs released an injury report for the first time during Super Bowl week, providing good and bad news at the wide receiver spot. Kansas City listed mid-season acquisition Kadarius Toney as a limited participant as he deals with a sprained left ankle suffered during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who missed the majority of the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, was listed as a full participant as he deals with an issue with his knee.
KANSAS CITY, MO

