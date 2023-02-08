BOSTON -- It's a warning story for everyone using dating apps: scammers are using the sites to find victims and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars. One victim shared her story with WBZ-TV. She had just finalized her divorce earlier in the year and decided to put herself out there again by using a new medium for the first time: dating apps. The mother of a young daughter did not want to be identified for this report, but she lives near Springfield and is 45 years old. In August of 2022, the woman downloaded the popular dating app Hinge...

1 DAY AGO