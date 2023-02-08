ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the iPhone Update

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNN

Disney has bigger problems than Ron DeSantis

Disney has found itself in the middle of a culture war battle that could end up transferring Disney World's governance to a board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And that may be the least of Disney's problems.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

What to Keep in Mind When Dating Someone Older

The stakes are always high in any relationship deemed strange or “impractical” by either the society at large or that one nagging relative who seems to be more enthusiastic about getting you hitched than you yourself. The same holds true for those in a relationship with someone considerably...
Vice

Scientists Made a Mind-Bending Discovery About How AI Actually Works

Researchers are starting to unravel one of the biggest mysteries behind the AI language models that power text and image generation tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT. For a while now, machine learning experts and scientists have noticed something strange about large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT-3 and Google’s LaMDA: they are inexplicably good at carrying out tasks that they haven’t been specifically trained to perform. It’s a perplexing question, and just one example of how it can be difficult, if not impossible in most cases, to explain how an AI model arrives at its outputs in fine-grained detail.
ComicBook

Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Platforms Go Offline

Everything is down. Wednesday afternoon, widespread outages began to affect many of the internet's most popular services, both social networks and otherwise. As of this writing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pokemon Go, and the McDonald's mobile application a just a handful of the many services suffering from log-in difficulties. According to DownDetector, there's no regional basis ...
CNET

Amazon Prime Just Added a New Perk: 10 You Should Start Using

Amazon Prime just announced a brand-new membership perk for 2023: a monthly prescription service called RxPass that'll let Prime members get all of their prescriptions for one monthly $5 subscription cost. The new benefit joins a long list of existing Prime perks, some well known (free two-day shipping, anyone?) and others less so.
CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: It's a Lot -- in a Good Way

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Samsung wants the Galaxy S23 Ultra to be the go-to camera for cinematographers and photographers. I'm certainly not a professional filmmaker, nor do I consider myself to be a shutterbug. But after using the Galaxy S23 Ultra for several days, it's clear the new camera upholds the areas in which Samsung already excels -- like low-light photography -- and pushes those strengths a little further.
Polygon

Netflix’s password sharing policy is complicated — and gets expensive fast

Welp, the inevitable demise of password sharing on Netflix seems to be on the horizon. On Wednesday, the company posted more details about how its new system will work, and revealed plans to roll it out around the world. Customers in the United States won’t be impacted by the changes...
CBS Sacramento

Woman says she lost $250,000 in cryptocurrency scam that started on dating app

BOSTON -- It's a warning story for everyone using dating apps: scammers are using the sites to find victims and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars. One victim shared her story with WBZ-TV. She had just finalized her divorce earlier in the year and decided to put herself out there again by using a new medium for the first time: dating apps. The mother of a young daughter did not want to be identified for this report, but she lives near Springfield and is 45 years old. In August of 2022, the woman downloaded the popular dating app Hinge...
ComicBook

Disney+ Drops Subscribers for First Time Since Launch

For the first time since launching over three years ago, Disney+ has tallied a net loss in subscriber accounts. Ahead of Disney's earnings call Wednesday afternoon, the company unveiled it lost 2.4 million subscribers over the last three months of 2022. In spite of its first subscriber net-loss, the Mouse still beat Wall Street expectations ...
blufashion.com

Chatting Online: Dating Tips to Get the Most Out of It

Online dating is a new world that opens up many possibilities and takes the search for romance to a whole new level. Long gone are the days when you had to spend months trying to find the right partner for a date. Today, it’s as easy as pie; you just open a dating site, create a profile, and enjoy hooking up with people from all over the world without limits. But to succeed for sure, you’ll have to learn how to use the benefits of online dating platforms to your advantage. So, how to get the most out of your online matchmaking experience?

