ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shoppers Expect Convenience and Their Favorite Payment Methods when Shopping Online, Verifone Survey Insights Reveal

By STS News Desk
salestechstar.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Ty D.

Shoppers Outraged Over Walmart's Failure to Keep Up with Technology As Walmart Refuses to Offer Apple Pay

Walmart, the retail giant, has been facing criticism from customers over its decision to not offer Apple Pay. Apple Pay is one of the most popular forms of payment in the country, allowing customers to pay with their phone by placing it near the card reader. Other stores like CVS, Target, Best Buy, and Staples all accept this form of payment, which saves time and eliminates the need for keypad interactions.
PIX11

Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — When the pandemic threat eased, Maureen Holohan was eager to scale back her online shopping and return to physical stores so she could more easily compare prices and scour ingredients on beauty and health care products for herself and her three children. But that experience was short lived. In the past […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PYMNTS

Older Grocery Shoppers Much More Deal-Motivated Than Younger Counterparts

As grocery shoppers rethink their spending, PYMNTS data shows older shoppers seek deals the most. As inflation affects consumer spending behavior, many grocers are touting deals and discounts, but while these efforts might be effective for older customers, they will not have the same impact on all consumers. Grocery giant...
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

Supermarkets Lose Personal Care Customers to eCommerce Competition

As consumers seek convenience, supermarkets lose personal care product sales to eCommerce, PYMNTS research shows. In an effort to retain their customers, brick-and-mortar grocers and big box stores are stepping up their wellness offerings. For instance, Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants.
MarketRealist

Walmart Is Testing New Store Layouts — Will It Draw Customers?

The consumer retail giant Walmart started implementing a new layout across 1,000 stores in 2022. Despite a strong customer base and plenty of business from online sales, the retailer wants to continue to impress and draw new customers into its physical stores. To pursue this goal, Walmart is changing store layouts to be more appealing.
salestechstar.com

The Flexport App Launches on Shopify to Make Global Trade Easy for Merchants Everywhere

Flexport and Shopify seamlessly integrate merchant platform with supply chain services to create a one-stop solution for global logistics. Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced the launch of the Flexport App on Shopify – a one-stop, integrated solution designed for small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to meet their global trade needs. The flagship app is the first milestone in Flexport’s strategic partnership with Shopify to empower SMBs with the technology and tools they need to grow their businesses globally.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Get the Best Deal: A Comprehensive Guide to Shopping Furniture Online

You’ve just moved into a new place, and now it’s time to furnish it. Congratulations! This can be an exciting but also daunting task. Where do you start? And more importantly, where do you find affordable furniture that will look great in your space?. Don’t worry, and we’re...

Comments / 0

Community Policy