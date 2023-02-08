Read full article on original website
Related
orangeobserver.com
This week in West Orange County history: Feb. 9 2023
Hoyle Pounds, J.D. Pounds and E.L. Kerlin spent the day in Jacksonville, attending a meeting of Ford dealers. Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Gulley motored to Orlando Sunday and visited Mr. and Mrs. Norman Gulley, their son and daughter-in-law. 85 years ago. Franklin Cappleman and Carl Hall, joined by Herbert Pounds...
orangeobserver.com
Windermere Prep Latin Club students compete in Florida Junior Classical League regional forum
Windermere Preparatory School Latin Club students competed recently in the Florida Junior Classical League regional forum. Twenty middle and high school students traveled to face-off against 120 other students from across Central Florida last weekend. The Windermere students earned 35 awards in project, performance and academic categories. The FJCL is...
orangeobserver.com
PHOTOS: HAPCO comes to the city of Ocoee for the first time
Celeste Hunter, Shey Stewart, Matt Stewart and Brian Hunter enjoyed a nice evening out while listening to some jazz. Anthony Villaronga and Adriana Morales were excited to listen to the concert with their dog, Dante. Rose Staveley and Dale Belt were all smiles before the concert started. The Ocoee High...
orangeobserver.com
Finding the Lost Sheep starting spring art program
The Finding the Lost Sheep Street Ministry will be offering an art program for children in second through eighth grades at the Impact Center, 784 Klondike St., Winter Garden. Ten weeks of classes will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 22 through May 3. Dinner is included.
orangeobserver.com
Windermere cheerleaders crowned state champions
The Windermere High School cheer team became the 2023 FHSAA Class 2A small varsity competitive cheer state champions Saturday, Feb. 4. The Wolverines competed against Durant (Plant City), Nease (Ponte Vedra), Tate (Cantonment), Park Vista (Lake Worth), Timber Creek (Orlando), Land O Lakes, George Steinbrenner (Lutz) and Wiregrass Ranch (Wesley Chapel).
orangeobserver.com
Warrior ONE and Healthy West Orange partnering for community yoga class
Two local organizations are coming together to host a community yoga session next week. Warrior ONE and Healthy West Orange are inviting locals out for a relaxed morning together in a one-hour group yoga session in Winter Garden. The class has no age restriction and anyone can participate no matter...
orangeobserver.com
PHOTOS: 2023 Winter Garden Heritage and Music Festival
The Winter Garden Heritage and Music Festival drew a crowd of all ages. Bryten Heefner was impressive on the guitar. Amanda Rivera enjoyed showcasing her musical skills at this year's festival. Bassist Sabrina Martin kept her band's grooved locked down tight. Paloma Pineda looked like a natural on stage. Alyssa...
orangeobserver.com
Foundation cheerleaders claim second state championship
The Foundation Academy cheerleading varsity squad claimed the FHSAA Class 1A state championship Saturday, Feb. 4. The Lady Lions now are back-to-back champions in the Large Non-Tumbling category.
orangeobserver.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lucas Drone
Windermere High School junior and wrestler Lucas Drone became recently a two-time champion of the Massung Scramble Tournament. Drone competed in the 134-pound category and improved his season record to 30-4. He also is serving as assistant coach when needed during meets, as his father, Windermere head wrestling coach Aaron Drone, is the sole coach of the team at the moment.
Comments / 0