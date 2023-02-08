Windermere High School junior and wrestler Lucas Drone became recently a two-time champion of the Massung Scramble Tournament. Drone competed in the 134-pound category and improved his season record to 30-4. He also is serving as assistant coach when needed during meets, as his father, Windermere head wrestling coach Aaron Drone, is the sole coach of the team at the moment.

WINDERMERE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO