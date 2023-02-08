The Marshfield School Board approved transferring funds into an escrow account to pay off remaining debt for an old referendum. The Board authorized the transfer of funds to pay off remaining debt from a previous referendum. The debt is set to be paid off by 2026, but as the funds are available, the District wanted to pay off that debt beforehand. This authorizes the Board to create an escrow account, transfer the funds there, and pay off the remaining debt.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO