Related
cwbradio.com
Owner of Wildwood Plaza Considering Donating Building for Marshfield Police Department
The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the City of Marshfield about a potential donation of the building located at 2504 S. Central Avenue, which is commonly known as the 'Buffalo Building.'. Built-in 1996, the building is a 23,400 sq. ft. steel framed-masonry-clad office building with no tenant. The previous tenant...
cwbradio.com
Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area in Wood County Closed Due to Warm Temperatures
The Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area is closed to tubing and downhill skiing due to warm temperatures and deteriorating conditions. They will reopen when they receive sufficient snowfall. Bakerville Sno Rovers snowmobile trails will close at 8am tomorrow, Saturday, February 11th. All other snowmobile trails in Wood County remain closed due to lack of snow.
WJFW-TV
Fatal crash on Hwy 8
TOMAHAWK - Roads were closed for a few hours Thursday night along Hwy 8 after a two-vehicle car crash. It happened just after 4pm at the intersection of Tannery Road and Highway 8 outside of Tomahawk. Law enforcement found that the driver of a vehicle heading North on Tannery Road...
cwbradio.com
Due to Warm Temperatures, Some Clark County Snowmobile Trails Closed
Due to our warm temperatures, some Clark County snowmobile trails are closed. Loyal Sno Angels corridor 25 starting at Hwy H going south including trail Y and W are closed. All of Neillsville/Granton Snowmobile Club trails are closed due to the warming temperatures. Most other Clark County snowmobile trails are open still including the county forest.
WSAW
Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield will consider repurposing a donated building at 2504 S. Central Avenue for the city’s police department. The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the city about a potential donation of the property known as the ‘Buffalo Building.’ The current police station was constructed in 1981 on 1st Street. According to Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink, a change is long overdue.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident Caused by Medical Emergency
Marshfield Police Officers and EMS responded to a report of an accident with the operator actively seizing in the Festival Foods Parking lot. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 1:46pm on Monday, February 6th, they received a report of an accident in the Festival Foods parking lot. The caller stated the operator of the vehicle involved was actively seizing.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Deputy to Detective
The Marathon County Sheriff is happy to announce the promotion of Deputy Adam Johnson to the rank of Detective. Detective Johnson began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on July 18, 2018, when he was hired as a patrol deputy. Prior to coming to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Johnson served as a deputy at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
939thegame.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Lincoln County Crash
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – More information about last night’s fatal crash has been released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office. Streicher’s vehicle was traveling northbound from Tannery Road when it was struck by a vehicle carrying two individuals traveling westbound on US Highway 8.
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Search for Weekend Shooter Going Beyond Wisconsin
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's office says the search for a weekend shooting suspect is going beyond Wisconsin's borders. According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, officers say they have reason to believe that Desmond Mayo has left the state and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.
cwbradio.com
Abbotsford Man Appears in Court for Stabbing that Occurred at Marathon County Tavern
(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) An 18-year-old Abbotsford man made his initial appearance Tuesday on charges related to a Jan. 22 stabbing outside a Marathon County tavern. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, Leovigildo C. Hernandez faces a charge of attempted first-degree homicide with use of a...
wearegreenbay.com
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
3 charged in Wausau man’s overdose death
Three people are facing an array of criminal charges after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose this week at a Wausau sober living apartment. Police and emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to the 1100 block of West Bridge Street for a report of a man found dead in an apartment who was cold to the touch. A needle was found next to the man’s body, according to court documents.
Exclusive: Wausau School District violated Wisconsin open meetings law during restructuring discussion
The Wausau School District violated the state’s open meetings law during a session in which a controversial and consequential restructuring plan was under discussion, Wausau Pilot & Review confirmed this week. The violation happened Oct. 6, when the district held an unposted meeting for two subcommittees formed to discuss...
wearegreenbay.com
STH 21 crash victim identified by Waushara County Sheriff’s Office
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died. On February 5, around 12 p.m., there...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield School Board Approves Transferring Funds into Escrow Account
The Marshfield School Board approved transferring funds into an escrow account to pay off remaining debt for an old referendum. The Board authorized the transfer of funds to pay off remaining debt from a previous referendum. The debt is set to be paid off by 2026, but as the funds are available, the District wanted to pay off that debt beforehand. This authorizes the Board to create an escrow account, transfer the funds there, and pay off the remaining debt.
YAHOO!
Case moves forward for Mosinee man charged with hiding his brother's body
WAUSAU − A 39-year-old Mosinee man waived his right to a hearing Friday connected to hiding his brother's body after his brother died. Michael J. Gendron faces a charge of hiding a corpse. Gendron's attorney, Wright Laufenberg, filed documents Wednesday waiving Gendron's right to a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present enough information to show a crime probably happened and the defendant probably did it.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man After High Speed Chase
A 43-year-old Eagle River man, known to have a Felony Body Only Warrant through Department of Corrections, attempted to flee from Marshfield Police Officers after a traffic stop was initiated. The pursuit reached speeds of 60 mph and went a distance of 3 miles. A pursuit intervention technique was attempted...
cwbradio.com
Thorp Students Raise Money for Remembrance Park
Students from the Thorp Public Schools 2022 Middle School Student council, 2022-2023 Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and the Employability class participated in a major community project: the construction of the Thorp Veterans Remembrance Park. According to American Legion Auxiliary Member Diane Weggen, they are to be commended for...
cwbradio.com
Loyal FBLA Members Place at Regional Competition
FBLA members recently competed at the FBLA Regional Leadership Conference competition at Owen-Withee High School. Loyal had 15 members compete with several placing in the top five of their event. Winners include Leah K. who placed 4th in Personal Finance, Danielle S. who placed 4th in Graphic Design, Sam L. who placed 1st in Computer Applications, Maci B who placed 2nd in Job Interview and Addysen W who placed 1st in Intro to FBLA.
