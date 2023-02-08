ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Implementing Next Phase of 988 Lifeline Plan

(Bob Hague, WRN) Implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. Department of Health Services Crisis Services Coordinator Caroline Crehan Neumann says the message is simple. “If you are in a mental health or substance use crisis you can call or text nine eight eight or chat nine eight eight lifeline-dot- org.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wnanews.com

After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit

This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order 2 every month

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that Wisconsin households can now get two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. According to a press release, each test kit includes five rapid antigen tests, for a total of 10 self-tests....
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Capitol Connection: Sales tax increase proposal

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers is expected to reveal his budget proposal next week, but he's already hinting at where he wants the fund to go. We'll have more on that and other political headlines in this week's Capitol Connection series. Capitol Connection is a collaboration between...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

State of Wisconsin Not Allowed to do Business with Uber Due to Tax Issues

(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the list affects approved vendors for official state and university system business, it does not mean people who work for either entity are barred from using the app for personal travel.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Families Expected to See a Drop in Food Assistance Payments

(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) Hundreds of thousands of low-income Wisconsinites will soon see a drop in their food assistance payments, leaving food banks bracing for surge in demand. According to Sarah Lehr with Wisconsin Public Radio, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsinites participating in the FoodShare assistance program were...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

DATCP Announces Corn Promotion Board Election Results

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board election results. The following corn producers started their three-year terms as elected members of the WCPB on Feb. 1, 2023:. District 1: Randall Woodruff of Chippewa Falls: Representing. Douglas,. Bayfield,. Ashland,. Iron,. Vilas,
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

DHS launches new campaign reminding Wisconsinites of legal tobacco age

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a public education campaign reminding Wisconsinites the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products is 21 years old. Officials with the DHS say that the campaign’s importance is underscored by recent Synar Surveys, which are the...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Central Wisconsin Lawmaker Wants to Create Lifetime Fishing Licenses

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A central Wisconsin lawmaker wants to create lifetime fishing licenses in Wisconsin. Republican State Senator Pat Testin says many other states already give residents the option to purchase lifetime fishing licenses. He hopes that giving people that option would help bring them out to the state's waters year after year.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV received an application Wednesday requesting a new specialty license plate from the organization, The Fix Is In, Inc. The Fix Is In, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. Proceeds from the $25 donation, in addition to the regular registration fee for the specialty license plate, will be used to support the organization. Their goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelters and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources proposed Wolf Management Plan

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held a listening session for the proposed, Wolf Management Plan, today. The public, no matter where they stood on the subject, was able to voice their thoughts and opinions on the plan. “Ensuring the wolf population remains healthy and sustainable into the future, while...
WISCONSIN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program closes applications

The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, which was created in 2021 using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help Wisconsin residents struggling to pay utility bills or rent, stopped accepting new applications Jan. 31. Wisconsin Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said WERA has received over $600 million...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy