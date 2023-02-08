Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Department of Health Services' Public Education Campaign for Tobacco Sales
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a public education campaign with one simple message: 21 is the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products, no matter what. The campaign’s importance is underscored by recent Synar Surveys, the annual statewide assessments of the retailer violation rate...
TMJ4 Exclusive: Gov. Evers proposes new anti-reckless driving plan
A new plan released by Gov. Tony Evers would provide tens of millions of dollars in the next budget to communities to help them 're-engineer' roads to decrease reckless driving.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Implementing Next Phase of 988 Lifeline Plan
(Bob Hague, WRN) Implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. Department of Health Services Crisis Services Coordinator Caroline Crehan Neumann says the message is simple. “If you are in a mental health or substance use crisis you can call or text nine eight eight or chat nine eight eight lifeline-dot- org.”
wnanews.com
After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit
This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order 2 every month
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that Wisconsin households can now get two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. According to a press release, each test kit includes five rapid antigen tests, for a total of 10 self-tests....
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Sales tax increase proposal
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers is expected to reveal his budget proposal next week, but he's already hinting at where he wants the fund to go. We'll have more on that and other political headlines in this week's Capitol Connection series. Capitol Connection is a collaboration between...
wpr.org
A decade-long dispute prompted a Wisconsin tribe to block roads on its reservation. Now, elected leaders are pressing for a solution.
Mary Possin, 65, and her husband John Disch, 68, have been using a snowmobile or snowshoes to travel across Elsie Lake to access their vehicles after the Lac du Flambeau tribe barricaded the road to their home. "We have a somewhat treacherous path knocked out that’s solely on private land,...
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
cwbradio.com
State of Wisconsin Not Allowed to do Business with Uber Due to Tax Issues
(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the list affects approved vendors for official state and university system business, it does not mean people who work for either entity are barred from using the app for personal travel.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Families Expected to See a Drop in Food Assistance Payments
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) Hundreds of thousands of low-income Wisconsinites will soon see a drop in their food assistance payments, leaving food banks bracing for surge in demand. According to Sarah Lehr with Wisconsin Public Radio, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsinites participating in the FoodShare assistance program were...
cwbradio.com
DATCP Announces Corn Promotion Board Election Results
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board election results. The following corn producers started their three-year terms as elected members of the WCPB on Feb. 1, 2023:. District 1: Randall Woodruff of Chippewa Falls: Representing. Douglas,. Bayfield,. Ashland,. Iron,. Vilas,
wearegreenbay.com
DHS launches new campaign reminding Wisconsinites of legal tobacco age
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a public education campaign reminding Wisconsinites the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products is 21 years old. Officials with the DHS say that the campaign’s importance is underscored by recent Synar Surveys, which are the...
wpr.org
Evers' budget will call for spending millions on Wisconsin's clean energy workforce
Gov. Tony Evers will call for spending millions on developing Wisconsin's clean energy workforce during his budget address next week. It's part of a long list of environmental spending initiatives from the governor, who will also call for new spending to help the state plant millions of trees. In a...
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Lawmaker Wants to Create Lifetime Fishing Licenses
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A central Wisconsin lawmaker wants to create lifetime fishing licenses in Wisconsin. Republican State Senator Pat Testin says many other states already give residents the option to purchase lifetime fishing licenses. He hopes that giving people that option would help bring them out to the state's waters year after year.
WSAW
New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV received an application Wednesday requesting a new specialty license plate from the organization, The Fix Is In, Inc. The Fix Is In, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay and neutering of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. Proceeds from the $25 donation, in addition to the regular registration fee for the specialty license plate, will be used to support the organization. Their goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelters and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.
New WI license plates delayed; Lawmaker concerned about impacts on violent crime
After meeting with the State Transportation Secretary, Sen. Van Wanggaard says new higher-quality license plates won’t be implemented for another month and a half.
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources proposed Wolf Management Plan
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held a listening session for the proposed, Wolf Management Plan, today. The public, no matter where they stood on the subject, was able to voice their thoughts and opinions on the plan. “Ensuring the wolf population remains healthy and sustainable into the future, while...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
Badger Herald
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program closes applications
The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, which was created in 2021 using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help Wisconsin residents struggling to pay utility bills or rent, stopped accepting new applications Jan. 31. Wisconsin Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said WERA has received over $600 million...
