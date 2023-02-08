Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Knies running for re-election as Jasper Clerk-Treasurer
City of Jasper Clerk-Treasurer Kiersten Knies has announced her intent to seek re-election. “The City of Jasper’s financial status is strong and healthy, and it is the responsibility of my department to make certain it remains so,” Knies stated as she made a formal declaration of candidacy for the elected office she currently holds.
wbiw.com
Mayoral races among those contested in upcoming Daviess and Martin County elections
INDIANA – The City of Washington will have two contested races in upcoming elections. In City Council District 1, Republican incumbent Darin Lunsford will face challenger, Scott Rainey. Washington City Councilman Jerry Sidebottom has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for mayor, he will face Mayor Dave...
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days
It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of
There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
Evansville Students Are Invited to EVSC New Tech STEM Fest
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) and New Tech Institute are hosting the 6th annual STEM Fest later this month, and this year's event features more STEM activities than ever. What is STEM Fest?. At this point, I'm going to assume that you know that STEM is an acronym for...
Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?
A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
vincennespbs.org
Jasper Post names their Trooper of the Year
————– Official news release from the Indiana State Police……. At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.” M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts.”This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the Department’s high standards and expectations as related to the overall mission,” emphasized Lt. Allen, “and a Trooper’s professionalism, integrity, well-rounded work ethic, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.”
Owensboro Catholic cruises by Owensboro in rivalry matchup
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Aces beat the Red Devils in the Owensboro Sports Center 68-48.
14news.com
Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
A 25-year career by the numbers
9,131 — that’s how many days were in the past 25 years. That’s how many days since Judi Brown began her career with the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) on January 1, 1998. The days have quickly dwindled on that career, with her retirement on January 31st.
Cynthia Murray, of Indiana, Leads ‘Rock Star’ Double Life
When she was 8 years old, Cynthia Murray begged her mom to let her sing in an elementary school talent show. She liked to sing, but until that show, wasn't fully aware of just how good she was at doing it. At age eight, Cynthia was a hit. Yeah, she could sing! REALLY sing. And all of her classmates and their parents witnessed that school's version of A Star is Born.
‘Fight Day’ rumors addressed by Union County schools
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Parents received a concerning call Thursday evening from Tammy Mosby, principal of Union County Middle School. The phone call addressed a rumor that’s been floating around on social media. The rumor allegedly states that Friday would be “Fight Day” at the middle school. Principal Mosby says that law enforcement is […]
Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
Indiana Animal Rescue Achieved 93% Save Rate in 2022
Animal overpopulation is a continuing problem in communities across the country, including here in Indiana. Fortunately, we have a wonderful network of animal rescue organizations doing everything they can to combat that problem. One of those organizations has shared some remarkable statistics from the last year. Saving Animals. There is...
Valentine’s Day is on Taco Tuesday- Where to Find the Most Unique Tacos in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Who needs a heart-shaped box of chocolates when you can have tacos, am I right? This Valentine's Day, trade in your roses for tapas and your red wine for tequila we are heading south of the border for some Cupid's-day cuisine! Here are the taco spots that made it to my list in and around the tri-state.
14news.com
UE students voice fears, disappointment after alleged racist off-campus incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the University of Evansville’s Black Student Union hosted a public meeting to discuss racism in the student body. 14 News was asked to attend by students in the BSU, but when our reporter arrived, they were escorted off the campus by security. After...
How to Get the Ultimate VIP Experience at Evansville’s SmackDown Event
WWE SmackDown is coming to the Ford Center, and we have the opportunity for you to have an EPIC VIP experience with a WWE Superstar. We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania, and before we get to the biggest WWE event of the year, SmackDown will be making a pit stop in Evansville. If you are a fan of WWE and don't have your tickets yet, listen up. We have teamed up with Coors Light to bring you the Coors Light Superstar SmackDown Contest. It's your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, or win the grand prize that includes VIP seats, swag, and a surprise WWE celebrity escort to your VIP spot.
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff discusses recently approved task force officer position
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the Vanderburgh County Council approved a new position with the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to decrease gun violence in the county. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says one of the former county sheriff deputy officers will now work as a task...
If You Miss Ruby Tuesday Restaurant in Owensboro, You’re in Luck – There Are Still Two Locations Open in Kentucky
Ruby Tuesday was my Friday night ritual with my friends in high school. If you lived in or near Owensboro, Kentucky, you will likely recall exactly where it was. It was located inside the main entrance of Towne Square Mall on the south end of Frederica Street, which, back then, was THE area of Owensboro.
14news.com
Poole Volunteer Fire Department talks shortages amid Friday morning fire
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In larger cities like Owensboro, Evansville and Henderson, they all have paid fire departments. For smaller cities and towns in the Tri-State, their volunteer departments are relied on to handle most of the load. “Last night we were very fortunate we’ve got departments around us,” Jennifer...
