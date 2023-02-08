ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Military.com

NFL to Honor Air Force Doctor Who Helped Save Damar Hamlin's Life

The National Football League Thursday will honor the Air Force trauma surgeon who helped save the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after his heart stopped during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The league will honor Lt. Col. Valerie Sams and some of her University of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Military.com

'MVP' Brings Veterans and Players Together in the Gym and on Screen

"Ninety-nine percent of athletes' careers do not end on their own terms," says Nate Boyer, Army Special Forces veteran and former NFL player. "There's usually no Peyton Manning ending, where you win the Super Bowl and ride off into the sunset. It just ends with, 'Oh, damn, I'm cut.'" Supporters...
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Military.com

Career Counselors Break Down Hiring Barriers

If you're having difficulty in your job search and think an extra boost might help, one option is to use a career counselor. Veterans Green Jobs has recently hired personnel to support veterans through the process of transitioning from the military to civilian careers. We interviewed three of their career...
Military.com

How to Avoid the Military 'COLA Trap' by Getting Smart About Your Retirement Date

Retiring from the military in July may sound like a no-brainer. You could spend June poolside on terminal leave or just have time off while your kids are out of school. And the longer you spend in the military over the course of your retirement year, the more your retirement is worth -- right?

Comments / 0

Community Policy