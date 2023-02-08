ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Raiders may actually prefer this quarterback over Aaron Rodgers

The Las Vegas Raiders might prefer Jimmy Garoppolo over Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. While the Las Vegas Raiders have been tied to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thanks in part to Davante Adams, there is a chance the Silver and Black might actually prefer Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers over him.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Rob Gronkowski puts ball in Patriots court on New England Retirement

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has revealed he would consider retiring as a Patriot if New England offered. Rob Gronkowski has no plans to return to the NFL field; however, the retired tight end admitted that he would be open to signing a one-day contract to retire with the New England Patriots.
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Could Consider Trading QB for 'Windfall' of Draft Picks

The Baltimore Ravens might be willing to trade Lamar Jackson "for a windfall of draft picks," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The report said the Ravens will use the franchise tag on Jackson if they're unable to strike a bargain on a long-term contract. That may not preclude Baltimore from moving on, though.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals expected to announce HC hire next Tuesday

There haven’t been many updates on the Cardinals’ head coaching search…besides the organization learning that they missed out on one of their top finalists. We learned recently that Brian Flores had backed out of the head coaching race and would join the Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. That left Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as Arizona’s final two candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Visiting Texans, Discussing Job on DeMeco Ryans' Staff

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is visiting the Houston Texans on Friday to discuss a potential coaching job, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. The Texans are yet to hire an offensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, although they are expected to hire former Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke as the defensive coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors

The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
CINCINNATI, OH

