ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Cubs Broadcaster To Be Television Voice Of The Cardinals

Bally Sports Midwest recently announced that former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals. Chip Caray’s father Skip was a longtime announcer with the Atlanta Braves and grandfather Harry Caray was a legendary announcer for the Cubs. “I’m...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears moving to close on Arlington Heights property?

The Chicago Bears are moving closer to the purchase of the Arlington Heights property. There are a lot of story lines surrounding the Chicago Bears’ franchise in the 2023 offseason, headlined by having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a lot of cap space to work in free agency. But a story that shouldn’t be forgotten is the franchise’s pursuit of the Arlington Heights racetrack property.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy