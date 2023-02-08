ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thedp.com

Penn fencing coach Andy Ma reflects on reaching 500-win milestone

Andy Ma is no stranger to success, but the Penn's men's and women's fencing coach, who has been awarded Ivy League Men's Fencing Coach of the Year three times, has hit another milestone in his storied career: 500 wins. Heading into the Philadelphia Invitational on Jan. 21 with 499 wins...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn community celebrates Black History Month with University-wide collaborations

Student groups, cultural centers, and other organizations around campus have planned events to commemorate Black History Month. UMOJA, Makuu: The Black Cultural Center, and the African American Resource Center, among others, have planned events ranging from speaker series and panels to musical performances and shared meals for the month. Makuu...
PENN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy