Penn fencing coach Andy Ma reflects on reaching 500-win milestone
Andy Ma is no stranger to success, but the Penn's men's and women's fencing coach, who has been awarded Ivy League Men's Fencing Coach of the Year three times, has hit another milestone in his storied career: 500 wins. Heading into the Philadelphia Invitational on Jan. 21 with 499 wins...
Plaque unveiled to celebrate the historical significance of the Palestra
The Cathedral of College Basketball is a name fitting for one of the oldest college basketball arenas in the country and the place that has hosted the most college basketball games in NCAA history. The Palestra opened its doors on Jan. 1, 1927. The first match held there saw Penn...
Mason Morial, Mattias Hanchard, and Shelby Dugas | Falk employees need fair wages and benefits
A day on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus is remiss without visiting one of its most coveted eating-spots for students: the renowned Falk Dining Hall. Each visit, students enter the welcoming, familial environment and are met with compassion and kindness from the staff. However, behind their smiles, Falk Dining...
Penn community celebrates Black History Month with University-wide collaborations
Student groups, cultural centers, and other organizations around campus have planned events to commemorate Black History Month. UMOJA, Makuu: The Black Cultural Center, and the African American Resource Center, among others, have planned events ranging from speaker series and panels to musical performances and shared meals for the month. Makuu...
