First of a Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship to Set Sail from Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in MiamiOscarMiami, FL
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Valentines Date Idea: Sugar Brickell Rooftop Bar & Lounge ✨The FleptMiami, FL
Eater
Miami Restaurants as Star Signs, the Definitive List
Many of us turn to the stars and our birth charts to understand why we’re feeling a certain way or to look forward to what’s to come, but much like the signs of the zodiac, restaurants also have traits that make up their personalities and how we view them. From introverted, quiet, cozy neighborhood spots to late-night party scenes where you can count on both a stellar meal and entertainment, restaurants in Miami span the entire astrological sphere.
Miami New Times
The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami
Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami
Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery
As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
Click10.com
Miami-based Lyfe Brand clothing company set to close
MIAMI – A Miami-based clothing company announced last week they will be shutting down shop for good after ten years of business. Lyfe Brand, a clothing and apparel company that brought customers in South Florida and all throughout the world unique designs on high-quality lifestyle and sports selections, gave their goodbyes on social media.
7 Cheap Solo Dates In Miami That Will Make You So Happy You're Single
With pretty beaches and fine dining, living in South Florida can easily feel like you're on the set of a romantic drama...and with Valentine's Day around the corner, it might feel quite dramatic. If you're single, Miami might be the best place for you to be. According to Finance Buzz,...
‘Nowhere to go’? High-rises help South Florida grow up
Jason Amato, a former Chicago resident, says he and his wife always liked what they saw when they visited South Florida on vacations. But it was their daughter, a University of Miami student, who helped clinch their decision to move to the region. “My company was very open to allowing me to relocate,” said Amato, an executive with a wealth management firm. “We said, ‘let’s look at Fort ...
Miami New Times
Five-Time Grammy Award Winner CeeLo Green Dishes on Fort Lauderdale Distillery Partnership
Five-time Grammy Award winner and hip-hop/R&B legend CeeLo Green has signed a partnership deal with Fort Lauderdale-based Victor George Spirits. As part of the multifaceted partnership, Green is now part owner of the brand, a key spokesperson, and will have Victor George Spirits at the top of his touring rider.
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
Top-Rated Classes and Workshops in Fort Lauderdale
Whether you are one of Fort Lauderdale’s residents or you are just visiting this wonderful place to spend a fun family weekend here, there are plenty of options you can research in order to find entertainment. Since Fort Lauderdale offers many possibilities, you can choose from some of the most prominent classes and workshops in Fort Lauderdale. This is an excellent way to spend your free time, learn something new and evoke the creativity that sleeps in you.
Miami New Times
Carollo's Controversial Pet Sculpture Park Set for Grand Opening
A 20-foot-tall sculpture of a Labrador surrounded by puppies and kittens will welcome guests to a "wonder world where dogs and cats can be forever friends" at Maurice A. Ferré Park at the grand opening of a new art installment this weekend, spearheaded by city commissioner and resident aesthete Joe Carollo.
islandernews.com
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 in assessment
File this story in the misery loves company section for Key Biscayne condo owners who are facing special assessments on their units. This week, a condominium in Miami Beach - Palm Bay Yacht Club – a 27 stories, 235-unit complex located in the Upper Eastside neighborhood – were outraged over a $175,000 assessment for each unit due to repairs needed as part of the building’s recertification process.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Super Bowl, Miami Rum Congress, Paws4you Gala, and More
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Super Bowl, Miami Rum Congress, the Paws4you gala, a cookies and cocktails tasting, and Le Chick's burger of the month. Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected]. Miami Rum Congress 2023. Calling all rum lovers...
miamionthecheap.com
Free entry: German Car Show & Food Festival in Doral
If you like hot cars and hot burgers, then this event has both. BURGERFEST is a family-friendly spectacle that will bring some of the world’s most coveted, respected and desirable automobiles together, along with one of the most delicious varieties of burgers ever assembled. All in one place. Only for one day. Free entry.
Colombian Food Truck Chivas Burger Appears to Plan First Brick-and-Mortar
Plan review paperwork indicates the brand may be getting a permanent home in Homestead
Home of the Week: Waldorf-Astoria’s First Miami Penthouse Is So Sky High It Actually Looks Down on Incoming Jets
Any buyer opting for this Downtown Miami penthouse will need a serious head for heights once they move in. Soaring a staggering 1,000 feet above Miami’s shimmering Biscayne Bay, this sprawling, 91st-floor aerie is so high in the sky that it will literally look down at jets on final approach to Miami International. When completed in early 2027, Penthouse 02 will be part of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami tower, which will claim the title of the tallest residential building south of New York City. This will be the first time the legendary Waldorf Astoria hospitality brand steps into the Miami...
The Mermaid Queen to Open in Hollywood
The family behind old local favorite The Taco Spot is making their culinary return
communitynewspapers.com
THE LARGEST ST. PATRICK’S DAY FESTIVAL IN MIAMI MOVES TO NEW LOCATION
Celebrate Irish Culture with Music, Dance, Food and Crafts on Saturday, March 11th from Noon to 6 pm. The St. Patrick’s Day Festival Committee, Inc. brings Miami-Dade the largest St. Patrick’s Festival on Saturday, March 11th from noon to 6 pm at a new address– 11919 SW 56 Street (German American Social Club). There will be bagpipers, Irish music and bands, Irish dancers, food, a variety of crafts, a giant slide and loads of fun. It is free and open to the public. There is no admission charge.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in...
New Italian Restaurant Planned for Coral Gables
Erba will open this summer at Dixie Highway and Ponce de Leon
