FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news
This year, the NFL rolled out a new format to the Pro Bowl, featuring a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game in place of the traditional game that’s been played previously. The move was rather unpopular among fans and certainly didn’t draw high ratings. And it sounds like one NFL star is to Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?
“I’ve never been a free agent before and we’ll see what’s happens. It’s uncharted territory we’ll get there when we get there.” - Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason
Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
3 Trades Colts Can Make to Move Up in Draft
If the Indianapolis Colts want to ensure they get their quarterback of the future in the draft then they may have to trade up to make it happen.
Gronk to Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'Please Call Me!'
As the Cowboys look for a new kicker, Rob Gronkowski made sure to throw his hat in the ring.
Raiders may actually prefer this quarterback over Aaron Rodgers
The Las Vegas Raiders might prefer Jimmy Garoppolo over Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. While the Las Vegas Raiders have been tied to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thanks in part to Davante Adams, there is a chance the Silver and Black might actually prefer Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers over him.
Yardbarker
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers Lose Offensive Weapon To Arch Rival, But Grab 2022 Top 3 Pick In ESPN's Draft Re-Do
For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 NFL Draft was a pivotal one. With it being the final draft for former General Manager Kevin Colbert, the team had a plethora of critical holes to fill amidst a sea of question marks on the depth chart. Head Coach Mike Tomlin was about to venture into his first season without a franchise veteran quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger for the first time of his career. Not to mention, Stephon Tuitt was considering early retirement at the time of the draft, thus presenting another potential hole along the defensive front. The Steelers had to be swift and effective with their strategy, but in ESPN’s alternate universe, the results could have looked much different than what we saw.
Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag
Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
Cowboys Catch-Up: Can Jerry 'Splash Move' to Eagles (& Mavs & Rangers)?
Cowboys waste a golden era, Mavs dance to Kyrie, Rangers invoke glory days and Christmas trumps Valentine's, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman among top in NFL in 2022
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels turned in a big first year in Pittsburgh in 2022. When Ryan Poles took over as general manager for the Chicago Bears, he brought a plan with him to the franchise. That plan included a rebuild on the fly as the team moved on from key pieces last offseason.
Yardbarker
Texans ‘QB’ Prediction: Trade with Raiders, Huge NFL Draft Haul
All season the early mock drafts had the Houston Texans taking a quarterback, usually with the first overall pick. Instead, Lovie Smith exited his time as coach of the Texans with a win that pushed the team back to the second overall pick, and ever since the mocks have been spinning trying to figure out what happens next.
Colts' Jim Irsay letting Chris Ballard pick new head coach?
Throughout the early part of the offseason, the biggest storyline surrounding the Indianapolis Colts has been the search for a new head coach and the involvement of owner Jim Irsay in that process. General manager Chris Ballard has been there every step of the way, starting with the virtual interviews...
Texans hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach. The following is from Adegoke's team bio. Adegoke joined the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.
