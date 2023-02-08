Read full article on original website
How to watch Florida Mutineers x MinaMendes Warzone LAN: Stream, teams, more
Florida Mutineers and Twitch streamer Mina Mendes have partnered up to host an invite-only Warzone LAN in Miami for some of the best Warzone 2 duos in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including when it takes place and how you can tune in.
How to stream on Twitch in 2023
Getting a stream on Twitch is fairly easy, but there are some additional things to know before you jump straight into going live. Here’s how to get started. Think you can be the next xQc, or even see yourself headlining Dexerto over a controversy? Well, step right in, and let’s get to talking about going live on Twitch.
Overwatch League announces big changes for 2023 season with Contenders teams and new format
The Overwatch League has announced some major changes coming in the 2023 season with Contenders teams being able to compete for the first time ever. The 2023 Overwatch League season circuit is set to begin in March, but this time, there will be even more teams spread through the East and West thanks to a new structure involving Spring and Summer stages.
iLLeY dropped from OpTic Texas starting lineup once again amid Major 3 roster shuffle
OpTic Texas looks set to shake things up once again just weeks after Scump’s retirement and Dashy’s shortlived free agency, as AR superstar iLLeY has announced he’s now a restricted free agent. Offseason Rostermania has thrown us a curveball once again. Following on from one of the...
Pokemon Go players won’t have to purchase Hoenn Tour tickets for boosted Shiny odds
Niantic has confirmed that players won’t have to purchase tickets for Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn to access the boosted Shiny odds for the global event on February 25 & 26. For the past two years, Pokemon Go has hosted events that featured all of the Pokemon from a specific region. 2021’s event featured a tour of the Kanto region, and 2022’s featured beloved Pokemon from the Johto region.
Top 10 most viewed Hogwarts Legacy Twitch streamers: February 2023
When Hogwarts Legacy launched on next-gen consoles and PC, it immediately shot to the top of Twitch, shattering viewership records, and here are the top 10 streamers for the month of February. Despite many streamers boycotting streaming, buying, and playing Hogwarts Legacy, the title quickly shot to the top of...
Nintendo finally adds Gameboy games to Switch Online
Gameboy and Gameboy Advance games are now available on Nintendo Switch through Nintendo Switch Online. Announced during February’s Nintendo Direct, select Gameboy and Gameboy Color games are available through Nintendo Switch Online and Gameboy Advance titles are available through Online + Expansion pack. Some of the brand’s most iconic...
MW2 Ranked Play: Ruleset, skill division, maps & modes
Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Mode builds on the concepts of previous games. From Skill Divisions to the official Call of Duty League ruleset, here’s how it works. MW2 Ranked Mode gives players a chance to compete in a more official capacity than the regular public matches or CDL Moshpit playlist.
Bjergsen speaks out on his “biggest gripe” with LCS schedule changes
In 2022, Dexerto asked Bjergsen about whether or not he thought the LCS was dying. Following the controversial off-season changes, we followed up with him to see if he had more faith in the future of the League than before. His feelings were mixed. It’s hard to think of a...
Overwatch 2: How to unlock free Overwatch World Cup in-game weapon charm
The Overwatch World Cup event for 2023 is almost upon us, so here’s how players can get their hands on some free in-game weapons charms to show support for their favorite Overwatch players and teams. The Overwatch World Cup is one of the biggest events of the year for...
Will Apex Legends get Quads or larger-team battle royale modes?
Apex Legends brings with it most of the typical modes battle royale fans expect. However, it’s never featured a team-based mode above Trios, so will it ever get a Quads or five-person BR mode? Here’s what we know. Apex Legends Season 16 will bring a brand new Team...
Methodz reveals how CDL Major 1 spurred retirement thoughts
Methodz is one of the biggest names in the Call of Duty League community and his retirement left fans scratching their heads. Now, he’s revealed how Major 1 brought on thoughts of hanging up the controller. Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni is one of Call of Duty’s most beloved names. From...
Warzone 2 streamer claims players are crashing servers to prevent nukes
A Warzone 2 streamer posted on Reddit, claiming players are crashing servers to prevent a nuke from happening. Hacking in games has been a problem for countless years, despite developers trying to protect their players from experiencing it. Call of Duty has been particularly bad, whether it be someone with...
Pokemon Go leak reveals upcoming Legendaries and Hisuian evolution
A Pokemon Go sprite leak indicates new Galarian and Hisuian species could be planned for debut in upcoming months, offering new challenges to players. Pokemon Go has been steadily adding missing species to the in-game Pokedex since its release. Last year, players saw a large expansion with the Alola events, but since then, new debuts have trickled out just a few at a time. These have included Legendary, Mythical, and standard species from every generation.
When is Arenas coming back to Apex Legends?
The Arenas game mode is going to be replaced by other game modes in Season 16. But, will Arenas come back to Apex Legends?. For a change of pace from Battle Royale, Arena matches were 3v3, where players needed to eliminate the opposing team over a number of fixed rounds to emerge victorious. It was intended to be the perfect playground for players to practice mechanics under less pressure than the BR mode.
How to get your GTA Online character summary & stats
GTA Online players now have the chance to get a character summary from Rockstar Games that lets you see how much cash you’ve got stored if you can’t get into the game. It’s been almost ten years since GTA Online first launched, and players across the globe are still hard at work building their criminal empires through heists and other missions.
Fans hope Pokemon Day 2023 will include Nintendo Switch Online announcement
Pokemon Day 2023 is just around the corner, and many fans are theorizing about what could be revealed during the franchise’s birthday celebration. Some are hopeful for an announcement regarding the older games in the series. Delving back through the older games in preparation for events like Pokemon Day...
Annie’s win rate skyrockets after LoL patch 13.3 “nerfs”
Annie’s changes were listed as “nerfs” in the LoL patch 13.3 overview, yet she’s now the highest win rate champion in both mid and support. Update: Annie has been hotfix nerfed since this story was written, but it’s yet unclear whether or not these nerfs will drastically affect her win rate. You can find the changes here.
Scump reveals he was “shocked” by OpTic Texas dropping iLLeY from CDL roster
Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has admitted that he was blindsided by OpTic Texas’ decision to drop iLLeY from the team, as the Greenwall brings an unproven amateur player into the side as his replacement. Just weeks ago, Scump announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty, bowing out...
Splatoon 3 update 2.1.1 patch notes: Expansion Pass bonus, changes for controls & Multiplayer
Splatoon 3 rolled out a new update on February 8 for version 2.1.1, featuring big changes to Multiplayer, player controls, and other fixes. Splatoon’s next Expansion Pass is going to bring with it a new single-player campaign, something fans have been calling for since its release in September 2022.
