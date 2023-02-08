ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WTHR

Good News: IU Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
watchstadium.com

Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament

Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
INDIANA STATE
gotodestinations.com

Egg-ceptional Breakfast Spots in Indianapolis – (With Photos!)

Looking for the best breakfast in Indianapolis? Indianapoplis is home to many many exceptional breakfast spots that offer a delightful experience to all foodies. Whether you’re in the mood for farm-to-table brunch or classic comfort food, Indianapolis has got you covered. Two examples? Milktooth, known for their contemporary take on breakfast dishes and innovative pastries, and Easy Rider Cafe, a cool eatery that serves up a mean breakfast burrito.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About

Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County sees largest increases in pended home sales & inventory in Central Indiana

Central Indiana’s residential real estate market saw available housing inventory continue to increase to start the new year. According to F.C. Tucker Company, part of the Howard Hanna family of companies, in January 2023, central Indiana housing inventory increased 90.5 percent, compared to January 2022. Pended home sales decreased 14.2 percent, and year-to-date home sale prices increased 8.7 percent.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Shots fired near Southport High School

HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Community Policy