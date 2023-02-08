Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Related
Michigan Wolverines basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Time, TV channel, more info
Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5) When: 6 p.m. Saturday. Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. TV: ESPN. ...
Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Logan Duncomb all out for No. 18 Indiana at Michigan
Indiana will be without Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Logan Duncomb for its game tonight at Michigan. Thompson, a sixth-year senior forward, is being held out for precautionary reasons, per IU. Johnson is still recovering from foot surgery following breaking his foot at Kansas on Dec. 17. Late February remains...
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
Xavier Johnson Injury Update: Indiana Point Guard Says Regular Season Return 'My Main Goal'
Injured Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson said his surgically repaired foot is feeling much better, and he told HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew that he still plans on being back on the floor at some point in the regular season.
thedailyhoosier.com
‘It means a little more’: IU’s win over Iowa brought out tension and passion as strong as Assembly Hall can get
When two elite teams and budding rivals square off in a crazed atmosphere, things can get heated. That was always a likely outcome when Indiana women’s basketball took on Iowa, and it didn’t take long for those emotions to surface on the court. Just over two minutes into...
watchstadium.com
Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament
Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
WNDU
Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-ceptional Breakfast Spots in Indianapolis – (With Photos!)
Looking for the best breakfast in Indianapolis? Indianapoplis is home to many many exceptional breakfast spots that offer a delightful experience to all foodies. Whether you’re in the mood for farm-to-table brunch or classic comfort food, Indianapolis has got you covered. Two examples? Milktooth, known for their contemporary take on breakfast dishes and innovative pastries, and Easy Rider Cafe, a cool eatery that serves up a mean breakfast burrito.
See Which Indiana Restaurant Has Been Named One of the Most Romantic in America
Nothing says "I love you" like a delicious meal - whether you stay home and enjoy the food you prepared yourself, or if you go to a fancy schmancy restaurant and spend half of your paycheck. Food equals love, and sometimes it's worth it to splurge a little extra for that special someone.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
Indy bar chosen as one of the top 50 speakeasies in the US and Canada
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an Indianapolis drinking spot that you may have walked past without realizing — but that’s sort of the point. Wiseguy Lounge in downtown Indianapolis was named by Yelp as one of the “Top 50 Speakeasies in the US and Canada.” For those not in the know, a speakeasy is a Prohibition-era term […]
WANE-TV
K-9 sniffs out 154 lbs. of cocaine in sleeper cab after trucker pulled over on I-70 in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A trucker from California is under arrest after police found more than a hundred pounds of cocaine after he was pulled over Friday afternoon on I-70 in Indianapolis. A trooper pulled over the trucker for failing to signal a lane change at around 2:30 p.m. according to...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County sees largest increases in pended home sales & inventory in Central Indiana
Central Indiana’s residential real estate market saw available housing inventory continue to increase to start the new year. According to F.C. Tucker Company, part of the Howard Hanna family of companies, in January 2023, central Indiana housing inventory increased 90.5 percent, compared to January 2022. Pended home sales decreased 14.2 percent, and year-to-date home sale prices increased 8.7 percent.
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
247Sports
71K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0