Police in Green Lake area arrest couple sleeping in stolen car, find guns, possible stolen property
Seattle Police arrested a man and a woman found sleeping in a stolen car in the Green Lake neighborhood. Both had felony warrants.
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
Bellevue Police find man and woman with multiple warrants parked in private parking garage
Bellevue Police found a man and a woman, each with multiple warrants, parked in a private Bellevue parking garage, said the Bellevue Police Department. Officers responded to a call for suspected drug use in a private parking garage in the 500 block of Bellevue Way Northeast. Police found a man and a woman in the car and confirmed they each had multiple warrants. Police then arrested and booked them into jail. During the arrest, an officer saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor. The gun was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber, police said.
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
Kent police opened fire after a carjacking, police chase, and crash, involving at least four cars. This snarled traffic on busy Pacific Highway South in Des Moines all afternoon, with the scene ending near South 224th Street. It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and...
Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck
Tacoma Police shared new details on Thursday about an unsolved murder from 2021. On Dec. 31, 2021, police found 31-year-old Jordan Patterson dead inside a stolen truck. It was parked near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. “When they arrived they observed a male slumped over the in...
gigharbornow.org
Police Blotter: Officers arrest man with ‘obvious’ counterfeit bills
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Officers arrested a 54-year-old Tacoma man suspected of passing off several counterfeit $100 bills on Feb. 4. The suspect used what officers said were “obvious” counterfeit bills to...
q13fox.com
Guns, drugs, thousands in cash found after Seattle encampment fire
SEATTLE - Several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were found after an encampment fire Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, police said. After 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of an encampment fire near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street. Seattle fire...
Multiple women attacked in less than 2 days in Seattle
Police say these attacks happened over the weekend and into Monday. They have arrested two men in two of the attacks.
KOMO News
Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
q13fox.com
Tacoma PD: Last of 3 suspects arrested in 'spree' of drive-by shootings
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy they say is the last suspect in a "spree" of 10 drive-by shootings between Oct. and Nov. 2022. According to authorities, the boy was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Thursday after reportedly running from a stolen Kia near E 72nd St and 9th Ave Ct E.
KOMO News
Snohomish County mayors push for changes to state's drug possession, criminal pursuit laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — North Puget Sound mayors fed up with rising crime rates in their communities are taking the issue to the state Capitol to fight for changes to laws on criminal pursuits and drug possession. Last fall, mayors in 16 Snohomish County cities formed a coalition aimed at...
seattlemedium.com
$17.5 Million in Fentanyl, Meth And More Seized
King County continues to deal with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Incidentally, these are two of the most common drugs seized by law enforcement. The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported that $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized last year. Drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region. Police has used media and other strategies to continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Officers recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, guns, and cash.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
lhsledger.org
Man that Attempted to Abduct a Barista through a Drive-Through Pleads not Guilty
Recently in Auburn, a man attempted to abduct a barista through a drive-through. There is camera footage showing the barista returning change to the man, but then the man grabbing the barista by the wrist and trying to pull her through the drive-through window. The victim said that the man asked for change so that he could leave her a tip, and she reached out to give it to him. The man is then seen reaching for a “closed loop black color zip tie”, then later he tried to loop the zip tie around the victim’s head while grabbing onto the worker’s hand, trying to pull her outside of the window. Thankfully the suspect barely missed and lost his grip. The barista pulled back quickly and shut her window. The man drove off quickly right after.
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
Seattle police looking for more information on van suspected in fatal hit-and-run
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above story on the family of a hit-and-run victim asking the public for more information originally aired on Feb. 6, 2023. Seattle police are asking the public for more information about a Ford van investigators say may be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Capitol Hill.
Bellevue man arrested after threatening construction workers with rifle
A man accused of threatening construction workers with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested Tuesday, according to Bellevue Police. Police said the 74-year-old man was armed when he started threatening construction workers at the 1100 block of 106th Avenue Northeast at 4:20 p.m. The incident prompted a significant response from the...
q13fox.com
SPD arrests man for threatening woman with a gun, firing shots in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man who threatened a woman with a gun in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood on Thursday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. after someone called 911 saying a woman was shot at by a man.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $1,000 in Groceries, Driving Over Spike Strip
A man accused of stealing $1,000 worth of items from a Centralia grocery store and then fleeing from officers, continuing to drive after a spike strip deflated his vehicle’s tires, in January has been arrested on a $25,000 warrant. The man, identified in Lewis County Superior Court documents as...
Family seeks justice after woman killed in crash involving forklift driver suspected of DUI
The 27-year-old woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a forklift on Aurora Avenue North and North 96th Street in Seattle has been identified by her family as Jessica Valdez.
MyNorthwest
