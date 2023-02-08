ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Iowa State at West Virginia odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones (6-6, 7-3 Big 12) and West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7) lock horns Wednesday. The Big 12 game at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown tips off at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Iowa State vs. West Virginia odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Iowa State defeated current-No. 8 Kansas 68-53 Saturday, but the Cyclones are just 2-3 straight up and 1-4 against the spread (ATS) over their last 5 games. The Big 12’s leading defense (61.0 points per game) has been touched up for 76-plus points in 3 of its last 4 games.

The Mountaineers are 3-1 in their last 4 games and look to have steadied their season after a 5-game losing streak from Dec. 31-Jan. 14. West Virginia is 1 of the top offensive rebounding teams in the Big 12 and 1 of the top free-throw frequency teams in the nation. WVU has averaged 27.5 looks from the line over its last 4 games.

Rankings courtesy the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Iowa State at West Virginia odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:36 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Iowa State +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | West Virginia -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Iowa State +3.5 (-105) | West Virginia -3.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 135.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Iowa State at West Virginia picks and predictions

Prediction

West Virginia 68, Iowa State 67

PASS.

West Virginia is unplayable while I prefer Iowa State with the points.

The Cyclones are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games against foes playing .600 ball. ISU is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games following an ATS win. The Mountaineers are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up win.

Iowa State’s interior defense is a difference-maker in this match-up. ISU has lost 4 straight on the road but has suffered some shotting percentages that don’t fit with expectations. Look for some regression in this tough road game.

WVU may well be a sell-high candidate, a team that will settle somewhere between recent success and the earlier 5-game skid.

BACK THE CYCLONES +3.5 (-105).

Slow-paced ISU crashes with up-tempo WVU. No room on and around this figure: PASS.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

